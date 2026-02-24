Before any Minnesota girls basketball player gets to run up the steps to Williams Arena’s raised floor at the state tournament, they have to help their team get through sections.

Those section tournaments start this week, and some top players might cruise through theirs. Many will be in for a battle. Despite tough section competition ahead, these 10 standouts have what it takes to steer a team to state.

Sophia Anderson

Maple Grove senior guard (Class 4A, Section 5)

The Crimson reached its first state championship game last season, then graduated four of its starters. As Maple Grove looks to make it three trips in a row to Williams Arena, Anderson has slotted gracefully into the role of a reliable starter — and the leading scorer — for the top seed in Section 5.

After averaging 6.3 points per game as a junior, the Augustana commit is putting up 18.6 this year.

Andersyn Changamire

Becker freshman guard (Class 3A, Section 5)

The Bulldogs might be the Class 3A, Section 5’s No. 2 seed behind Totino-Grace (14-12), but Becker (19-7) has the hot hand of Changamire on its side.

The freshman has been shooting 37.8% from three to the tune of 18.9 points per game, plus 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Her sophomore sister, Adele, is just behind her in scoring, with 17.1 points per game for the 2021 Class 3A state champions.