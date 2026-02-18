Meet a dozen girls hockey players looking to lead their teams to a state title

From skaters looking to help their programs claim their first state titles, to defending champions with the experience to run it back at Grand Casino Arena, meet 12 girls hockey players who could play key roles for their teams at this week’s state tournaments.

This list is an addition to our 2025-26 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls hockey team. Between the Class 1A and 2A tournaments, 15 of this year’s 25 All-Minnesota players will also be represented at Grand Casino Arena.

Here are the tournament brackets: Class 2A and Class 1A.

Players are listed in alphabetical order:

Addy Cowan

Holy Family senior forward

Cowan, a Dartmouth commit, hustles to change the game in every zone for the Fire. She is a threat on the power play, as six of Cowan’s 12 goals have come with a skater advantage, and she has added 24 assists for Holy Family. She recorded a goal and an assist in Holy Family’s 5-4 double-overtime victory over Minnetonka in the section final.

Elliana Engelhardt

Hill-Murray junior forward

An integral part of the Pioneers’ 2025 state championship team, Engelhardt brings size and creativity to her line alongside juniors Emily Pohl and Jaycee Chatleain. The Minnesota State Mankato commit teed up the opening goal of the Pioneers’ 5-1 section title game win over Woodbury with a sneaky, no-look, drop-back pass to Chatleain.