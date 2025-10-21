High-scoring forwards, crafty midfielders and tough defenders make up this year’s All-Minnesota girls soccer team — a list highlighting some of the many talented players who took the field this fall.

Some will keep playing through this week’s state quarterfinals; others have wrapped up successful seasons or high school careers. The non-exhaustive team was crafted through discussions with coaches and consideration of individual and team achievements.

Though statistics are updated through section tournaments, players were selected at the start of the postseason.

Clockwise from top left: Livi Abboud-Young (Blake), Mikaela Caverly (Edina), Harlow Berger (Mahtomedi), Lauren Craig (Wayzata) and Savannah Backberg (Stillwater). (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Livi Abboud-Young

Blake • junior • forward

Committed to the Gophers, Abboud-Young is a tenacious finisher who can take over games for one of Class 2A’s strongest squads. Her 29 goals and eight assists helped Blake grind through its schedule undefeated.

Savannah Backberg

Stillwater • senior • defender

The four-year starter at center back was pointed to as a key piece of the Ponies’ stalwart back line by opposing coaches. Stillwater held opponents to eight goals this year, and as a bonus, Backberg, a threat on long free kicks, added seven goals of her own.

Harlow Berger

Mahtomedi • senior • goalkeeper