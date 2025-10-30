Fridley goalkeeper Addison Aleshire ends career as state’s all-time leader in saves

There’s one record in soccer that likely can’t be broken without leaving a few games a little broken-hearted.

Fridley goalkeeper Addison Aleshire finished her high school career as the state’s all-time leader in saves with 1,117. To earn that title, a keeper needs to face shots. A lot of them. Some will go in. At that volume, that’s inevitable.

But Fridley’s 5-foot-7 netminder found small victories and big numbers in the Tigers’ losses. Fridley ended the 2025 season with a 2-14-1 record. After her five years in goal for Fridley, Aleshire — and her opponents — know a player’s excellence does not always show in the game’s final score.

“People who don’t play soccer don’t really know … what you put into games like that,” Aleshire said.

Aleshire’s numbers piled up the way a hockey goalie’s numbers do, on save after save sometimes only seconds apart. And they came in various ways — a sprawling dive low to her right, followed by a leap in the air to her left. She accumulated more than 30 saves in games against Providence Academy, Twin Cities Academy, St. Anthony and Irondale.

“We haven’t really been the most winning team in history, by any means, but in that position she’s getting work constantly,” Fridley coach Zach Bobick said. “If you’ve ever seen her play, then you just see her busting her butt.”

Aleshire used to tear up when it was her turn to step in net for her youth club team. It was “goalie by committee,” a method of rotating keepers when no one player wanted to bear the burden of being a team’s final line of defense, Bobick said.

That was until Aleshire, at 11, blanked the opposing team in a penalty shootout and said to herself: “This isn’t so bad after all.”