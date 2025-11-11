All-Minnesota Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Rochester Mayo’s Aoife Loftus

When her moment came — perhaps a little sooner than originally anticipated — Aoife Loftus was ready.

On Oct. 24, the Rochester Mayo junior kept the large-school girls tennis state singles championship in the family, beating teammate Malea Diehn 6-1, 6-3 in the Class 3A finals. Her older sister Claire, who graduated in the spring, had won the two previous state championships in the state’s highest class.

Loftus went into the tournament as the No. 4 seed. But once play began, Loftus cranked her game up a level. She swept through three singles victories in the team competition, losing but a single game, helping the Spartans to their third consecutive team state championship.

She continued to play at an elevated level through the individual singles bracket. After sailing through the first two rounds, Loftus battled past No. 1-seed Cassandra Li of Eagan in three sets, winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-2. She rode that momentum through the championship match, reversing a loss to Diehn in the section finals.

A complete 180 from the result of less than two weeks earlier, as well as a reset of the pecking order from the regular season for close friends.

Why? Simple, according to Loftus.

“I like tennis. It’s what I love to do,” she said.

Loftus got hooked on tennis when she was 4 and followed Claire to a tennis day camp. She joined a group taking private lessons shortly after and started playing in local tournaments when she was 8. She hasn’t stopped yet.