Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein makes commitment to Gophers official

Crosby-Ironton guard Tori Oehrlein, the No. 2-ranked senior girls basketball recruit in Minnesota, was the first player from her class to commit to the Gophers women’s basketball team.

In the year since, the Gophers’ 2026 recruiting class has grown to four, including the top-rated seniors in Wisconsin and Nebraska, shaping up into a promising quartet that the 5-11 point guard spearheaded.

Late in the morning Wednesday, Oehrlein signed her athletic aid documents in an individual ceremony in Crosby-Ironton’s gym. Family, teammates and coaches, even the school superintendent, made an appearance alongside “like probably half our town” as several teachers canceled classes, Oehrlein said.

That community support is part of why Oehrlein chose Minnesota out of a shortlist that included Florida, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Maryland and Utah.

“I’ve always wanted to be a small-town girl and stay in state,” Oehrlein said. “My community is huge for me, and my family will be able to come watch me.”

Oehrlein is the highest-rated Minnesota senior to head to Dinkytown since the Gophers’ 2022 class hauled in in-state talent such as Wayzata’s Mara Braun and Hopkins’ Amaya Battle. Those guards are now key to Minnesota’s promising 3-0 start and its push to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.

“I’m really excited, and they’ve done a great job,” Oehrlein said. “[Gophers head coach Dawn Plitzuweit] has put so much into this program, and I think I can really see what she’s building, and it looks awesome.”

Oehrlein announced her commitment to the Gophers last Nov. 8, shortly after former Star Tribune reporter Ron Haggstrom took a two-hour trip north to Crosby to write about Oehrlein’s busy balancing act. She is earning her associates degree while working part time and also plays softball, runs track and made this fall’s state tennis tournament.