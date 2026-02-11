Sid Tomes was a senior at East Ridge High a little more than a decade ago when the Raptors student section began cheering after his little brother took the court at halftime.

Only 7 years old, Cedric Tomes entertained the crowd with long-range jumpers during the intermission. Before the game resumed, the students hoisted Cedric into the air, like Simba in “The Lion King.”

“I definitely remember that,” Sid said with a laugh. “Cedric would always shoot at halftime and make ridiculous shots for a kid at such a young age. My friends knew he would be really good, so they joked around and did that type of stuff with him.”

Like the character of the young lion cub, Tomes grew up to reign — over basketball courts — and uphold his family’s lineage. The East Ridge senior guard will play for the Gophers next fall, making him the third Tomes sibling to play Division I college basketball.

He’s a favorite to win Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball award, which goes to the top senior in the state, and with more than 2,000 career points, he’s the all-time leading scorer in Raptors history.

“That was a goal for him in a really healthy way,” Sid said. “You’re seeing that now. He’s always been very ambitious.”

The bar was set high.

Tomes’ mother, Michelle, and oldest brother are doctors. In addition to having two siblings who played in college, his father, Tarek, played professional basketball in Germany.