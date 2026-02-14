Edina, looking to return to the state title game, brings four players into the matchup with 30-plus points this season: junior forward Audrey Davis (Wisconsin), senior forward Lorelai Nelson (Penn State), junior defenseman Libby Moe (Quinnipiac) and senior forward Cate McCoy (Dartmouth). Davis and Nelson have each scored 20 goals.

Two girls hockey teams in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 will compete for one spot in the state tournament when No. 5 Edina and No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret’s meet at Parade Ice Garden on Friday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and Strib Varsity subscribers can watch the game live.

Juniors Soren Peacock and Finley Engfer (Providence), the Hornets’ goalie duo, have goals-against averages of 1.57 and 2.26 and save percentages of .917 and .870.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior forwards Talla Hansen (Gophers), Katie Zakrajsheck (St. Cloud State) and Brynn Heising lead the Red Knights, accounting for 59 of their 103 goals and 75 of their 147 assists this season. Hansen has scored 22 times, including the Red Knights’ only goal in their 2-1 loss to Edina on Dec. 16.

Junior goalie Emma Matack has a 2.02 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

Edina is seeking its 12th consecutive trip to the state tournament. The Hornets have won the state title five times (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2024) and finished runner-up twice (2020, 2025) in the past nine seasons. They finished in third place in 2022 and 2023.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s made its last state tournament appearance in 2014, finishing runner-up. Edina joined Section 6 in the 2015-16 season, and the Red Knights have faced the Hornets in the section final in four of the last six years; the teams met in the section semifinals the other two years.