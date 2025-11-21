Class 6A Prep Bowl: Behind the late-season success of Edina and Moorhead

The play has nagged at Chase Bjorgaard for two years. Now Edina’s senior running back is staring at a chance for a little redemption and a whole lot of closure.

In 2023, Edina fell one point short in a Class 6A championship game loss to Centennial. The Hornets had rallied from a two-touchdown fourth-quarter deficit, cutting the margin to a point, 28-27, on a last-second touchdown pass by quarterback Mason West.

With the outcome teetering on the conversion, Hornets coach Jason Potts opted for the win. The call from the sideline was a quick slant to Bjorgaard, then a sophomore, angling toward the end zone.

A catch. A tackle. A yard short.

Leaving Bjorgaard and his Edina teammates to ponder what-ifs.

“I would be lying if I say I’m not thinking about that every single practice,” said Bjorgaard, who is coming off a brilliant senior season in which he rushed for 1,514 yards and 20 touchdowns. “I use it a little bit as fuel and motivation.”

That pretty much sums up Friday’s Class 6A championship game between Edina and Moorhead. Some might see it as a showdown between two flawed teams. After all, both lost four times during the regular season, making this the first time the large-school final has had a combined eight losses.

But both Moorhead and Edina see more than just championship hardware on the line. They see something more significant: an opportunity to define who they are.