Girls hockey state tournament teams revel in connections to U.S. Olympians

For the girls hockey teams that make Minnesota’s small-school Class 1A state tournament, quarterfinals kick off Wednesday, skip Thursday, flow into semifinals Friday and end with a championship game Saturday afternoon.

That meant Breck girls hockey, making its first trip to state since three straight titles from 2018-20, wasn’t at risk of being busy on the ice when its alum, forward Grace Zumwinkle, laced up her skates to win gold with Team USA on Thursday.

Instead, they were busy with something else. School, of course.

It’s the odd day back in the classroom in the middle of the state tournament crush for teams close enough to return home between knockout rounds. So, no team watch parties. That didn’t stop some of the Mustangs and their classmates from sneaking peeks at the United States’ 2-1 overtime victory.

“There was, definitely in the school, people were watching, not really doing schoolwork,” senior forward Madison Dovenberg said.

Not everyone, though. Sophomore Ashley Babbitt was in a can’t-miss chemistry class, “so I couldn’t watch it,” she said. “And then all of them accidentally told me,” she added, sounding slightly dejected, referring to her teammates.

“They did ruin it for you?” asked head coach Tricia Luoma. She’s familiar with the excitement of the Olympics, having played in three of them herself with the U.S., in 1998, 2002 and 2006, including winning gold in 1998.

Dovenberg nodded. “Yes.”