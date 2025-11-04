Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven talents from tournament time

Lauren Burnett

North Woods • girls volleyball

The Class 1A, Section 7 volleyball championship on Saturday played down to extra points in the fourth set. North Woods led Floodwood two sets to one and needed just one more kill to secure a state berth.

Burnett delivered, moving North Woods into its first state tournament since 2012.

The winning point brought her match total to 28 kills. The senior added 20 digs and had a 90.9 serving percentage.

“Lauren has been an amazing athlete to coach over the years. Her dedication to the game and eagerness to grow as a player has played a big role in our team’s success,” North Woods coach Kaileen Redmond said.

Maddie Gullickson

Wayzata • girls cross-country

In her final race as a high school cross-country runner, Wayzata’s Maddie Gullickson achieved something she hadn’t done before.

At Les Bolstad Golf Course on Saturday, she claimed her first individual cross-country state championship.