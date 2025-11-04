Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven talents from tournament time

In the second half of the title game at U.S. Bank Stadium, the senior defenseman slipped a shot past Maple Grove’s keeper, scoring what became the game-winning goal. The 1-0 victory gave the Hornets their first state title since 2019.
Smith was an integral asset to Edina all season long.
“[Hayden] provided the assist on our only goal in the regular-season victory over Minnetonka, securing us a share of the conference title and the No. 1 seed in sections,” Edina coach Dave Jenson said. “During the state tournament, we moved him from a defender to an attacking midfielder alongside sophomore Mac Anderson, [and] Haden rose to the occasion.”
Smith also works with the Edina Soccer Association and aided in the launch of its new Unified Soccer Program, an effort to bring together athletes with and without special needs.
Rylee Lawrence
Stillwater • girls soccer
Lawrence scored the winning goal for the Ponies in the Class 3A state semifinals on Wednesday, a 1-0 victory over Eagan, then two days later she did it again in the Class 3A state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
