Boys hockey preseason Minnesota Top 25 starts where 2024-25 ended

Moorhead, winner of the Class 2A title last season, begins 2025-26 ranked first after regaining several standouts.

Moorhead's Zac Zimmerman, shown hugging a coach after he scored the winning goal in the Class 2A championship game last season, decided to play one more season of high school hockey. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The biggest questions in boys hockey each year are these: Who is back? Who left? Hockey is affected not just by graduation but also because top players can be lost to the U.S. National Team Development Program and junior hockey.

The good news is that some of the state’s best players have decided to run it back for their high school teams this season. Three players are back for Moorhead’s run at a repeat title, and Rogers’ Cole Bumgarner is back in the high school fold, to reference a few.

Here’s a look at Strib Varsity’s preseason Minnesota Top 25, our choices for the top 25 teams in the state for the 2025-26 season regardless of class. Teams are Class 2A unless noted.

Minnesota Top 25

1. Moorhead

Are the uber-talented Spuds better than last season’s crew that won the Class 2A championship?

2. Hill-Murray

The Pioneers are deep and motivated after losing in double OT in the Section 4 finals last year.

3. Rogers

Getting Cole Bumgarner back from a year in the USHL pushes the Royals further up the hierarchy.

4. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A)

The consensus top team in Class 1A has too much skill to ignore.

5. St. Thomas Academy

The Cadets have enough coming back to hold off rival Cretin-Derham Hall and rising Rosemount in Section 3.

6. Maple Grove

The Crimson are off to a strong start, with victories over Wayzata and Edina in the Turkey Trot season-opening showcase.

7. Holy Angels

The Stars are fast and entertaining.

8. Minnetonka

The Skippers have a veteran lineup and a terrific pair of defensemen in Danny Browning and Tate Hardacre.

9. Edina

The Hornets will take some lumps early while they adjust to significant losses in personnel.

10. Warroad (1A)

Ryan Shaugabay had a breakout 2024-25 season.

11. Wayzata

With goalie Ryan Pellinger, the Trojans can compete with anyone.

12. East Grand Forks (1A)

Last season’s surprise Class 1A champs aren’t going to sneak up on anyone, but the Green Wave are still loaded.

13. Rosemount

The Irish are aiming for just the second state tournament berth in program history.

14. Hermantown (1A)

The Hawks are motivated to get back to the state tournament after missing last year for just the second time in 16 years.

15. Sartell (1A)

There’s lots of buzz about future potential as the Sabres move down to Class 1A.

16. Shakopee

No Cooper Simpson is available to lean on — he graduated — but there’s still plenty to like about the Sabers.

17. Cretin-Derham Hall

Too low? The Raiders have what it takes to move up quickly.

18. Rock Ridge

The merger of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert has created some super teams on the Iron Range.

19. Mahtomedi (1A)

The return of defenseman Henry Sampair from juniors is a huge boost.

20. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

How far can ultra-talented center Keegan Davis lead the Red Knights?

21. Stillwater

The Ponies took a major hit from graduation, but last year’s Class 2A runner-up isn’t going away.

22. Blake (1A)

With little lost to graduation and big-bombing, 6-foot-4 Joe Erickson back, the Bears are a threat.

23. Andover

Who will step up for the Huskies until 6-4 forward KJ Sauer returns from injury?

24. St. Cloud Cathedral (1A)

The Crusaders will look to steady defenseman Griffin Sturm for leadership.

25. Monticello (1A)

Monticello has established itself as a consistent force in Class 1A.

