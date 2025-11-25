The biggest questions in boys hockey each year are these: Who is back? Who left? Hockey is affected not just by graduation but also because top players can be lost to the U.S. National Team Development Program and junior hockey.

The good news is that some of the state’s best players have decided to run it back for their high school teams this season. Three players are back for Moorhead’s run at a repeat title, and Rogers’ Cole Bumgarner is back in the high school fold, to reference a few.

Here’s a look at Strib Varsity’s preseason Minnesota Top 25, our choices for the top 25 teams in the state for the 2025-26 season regardless of class. Teams are Class 2A unless noted.

Minnesota Top 25

1. Moorhead

Are the uber-talented Spuds better than last season’s crew that won the Class 2A championship?

2. Hill-Murray

The Pioneers are deep and motivated after losing in double OT in the Section 4 finals last year.

3. Rogers