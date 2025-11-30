The State of Hockey’s capital has only one boys high school team. What’s happening in St. Paul?
Shifting demographics changed legendary power Johnson, like other city programs. Now a co-op based at Highland Park carries the banner for the whole city.
About the Author
Joe Christensen
Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter
Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.See More
