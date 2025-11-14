Edina rallied from a three-touchdown first-half deficit to defeat Minnetonka 42-41 in a Class 6A football semifinal Thursday night that was a cornucopia of offensive firepower but was clinched by a defensive play.
With senior running back Caleb Francois knifing through the Edina defense seemingly at will in the first half, Minnetonka built a 28-7 lead and looked unstoppable. Francois, always fast, looked like he was reaching another gear as he burned up the U.S. Bank Stadium turf for 180 yards and three touchdowns before halftime.
Few outside of Minnetonka’s coaches knew he was playing with a hip injury. On a long run in the second quarter, Francois intentionally ran out of bounds rather than follow his customary path to the end zone. That was a harbinger of things to come for the Skippers.
“I’ve been having problems with my hip all season,” Francois confirmed.
Edina started to build momentum in the second quarter. After the Hornets finally forced a Minnetonka punt, running back Chase Bjorgaard pulled out the “Boogie Show.” That’s the name Edina uses for a halfback pass. Bjorgaard threw a 46-yard gem to receiver Sammy Stephenson, moving the ball to the Minnetonka 7. Two plays later, Bjorgaard trotted into the end zone from 2 yards out, cutting Minnetonka’s lead to 28-14.
Francois fumbled on the Skippers’ next possession, giving the ball back to Edina at the Minnetonka 46-yard line. Hornets quarterback Mason West hit Jabari Strader for a 19-yard touchdown, making it 28-21 at halftime.
“I feel like we stole momentum,” Edina coach Jason Potts said. “Once we stole momentum, our defense hung in there and did a really great job.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Edina was moving up and Minnetonka going down at the same time. Injuries started to take a toll on the Skippers. Not only was Francois hurting, but they lost three defensive backs to injury in the second half.
“Not a good place for that to happen,” Minnetonka coach Mark Esch said, referring to West and his passing skill.
The Hornets scored three consecutive second-half touchdowns to take a 42-28 lead. Minnetonka (9-3) was playing without Francois but rallied anyway. The Skippers, on a touchdown pass by Caden Gutzmer and a TD run by Quinton Restrepo, made it 42-41 with 1:42 to play. Francois came in for one more play, hoping to score a go-ahead two-point conversion. He was stopped at the 4, and Edina recovered Minnetonka’s onside kick before running out the clock.
Comments