13. [1] Jackson County Central (2A, 10-0): defeated [3] LeSueur-Henderson 30-6 at Southwest Minnesota State. Jackson County Central won its fourth consecutive section title and has won 22 games in a row. Its only losses since 2021 were to Barnesville in the 2022 and 2023 state semifinals. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 6 or 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.
14. [1] Alexandria (5A, 9-1): defeated [2] Bemidji 49-21 at Alexandria. Talan Witt ran for four TDs and passed for a TD while Brody Berg ran for two TDs for the Cardinals, who led 30-6 at halftime and 49-14 after three quarters. On Oct. 3 in Alexandria, Alexandria edged Bemidji 36-35. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.
15. [1] Minneota (1A, 10-0): defeated [2] Dawson-Boyd 42-16 at Southwest Minnesota State. Tristen Sussner passed for three touchdowns and ran for one for Minneota, which has won 43 games in a row, Minnesota’s longest active streak. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.
16. [1] Marshall (4A, 10-0): defeated [2] Rocori 22-7 at Southwest Minnesota State. Marshall did all the second-half scoring, two touchdowns. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 6, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.
17. [1] Annandale (3A, 10-0): defeated [3] Foley 37-14 at St. Cloud Tech. Annandale played its closest game in five weeks; nobody has finished within 20 points of the Cardinals this season. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7 or 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.
18. [2] Champlin Park (8-2): lost to [3] Eden Prairie 21-16 at Champlin Park. Eden Prairie’s Gavin Walden rushed for a touchdown and returned an interception for another.
