The high school football teams played for state quarterfinal spots Friday. Here’s a look at the results of teams that Strib Varsity’s Jim Paulsen included in his Minnesota Top 25.

How the Minnesota Top 25 fared

Note: Seed in the state or section tournament is in square brackets.

1. [1] Maple Grove (10-0): defeated [4] East Ridge 55-18 at Maple Grove. Marcus Fuller covered the game for Strib Varsity. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7 vs. [2] Lakeville South at Eastview High School.

2. [1] Centennial (9-1): defeated [4] Shakopee 28-3 at Centennial. Centennial heads to the quarterfinals with a loss to Andover the only blemish on its record. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 6 vs. [6] Moorhead at Spring Lake Park High School.

3. [1] Rosemount (8-2): lost to [5] St. Michael-Albertville 14-0 at Rosemount. Jim Paulsen covered the game for Strib Varsity.

4. [2] Lakeville South (8-2): defeated [3] Mounds View 37-0 at Lakeville South. Griffen Dean and Nic Swanson each rushed for two touchdowns for Lakeville South. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 7 vs. [1] Maple Grove at Eastview High School.

5. [1] St. Thomas Academy (5A, 10-0): defeated [2] Two Rivers 32-19 at St. Thomas Academy. Tristan Karl threw two touchdown passes for the Cadets. One went to Todd Rogalski, who also scored on an interception return. Up next: state quarterfinal Nov. 8, opponent and site TBD by seeding Saturday.

6. [2] Minnetonka (8-2): defeated [3] Prior Lake 14-7 at Minnetonka (watch the game on demand). Caleb Francois scored his 26th touchdown of the season for Minnetonka. Up next: quarterfinal Nov. 6 vs. [5] St. Michael-Albertville at Farmington High School.