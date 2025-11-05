This is what Maple Grove coach Adam Spurrell hoped for before the season.

Fresh from an undefeated, state-championship 2024 campaign, Spurrell was looking for a challenge, believing it was what the Crimson needed to stay sharp.

He found what he was looking for thanks to the Minnesota State High School League.

Maple Grove was moved from the North division of Metro District to the West. What at first appeared to be a small cosmetic change has had a gargantuan effect on the Class 6A balance of power.

“I’m excited about next season,” Spurrell said last spring. “If you want to be the best, you have to play the best.”

Class 6A houses the 32 largest and highest-profile football programs in the state, but the results of the first two Fridays of large-school playoffs have shown that the Metro West district is elite among the elite.

The move turned the Metro West into the supercell of 6A. Five of the seven teams in the district have been ranked in the top 10 at some point this season, and six of them — Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Edina, Moorhead and St. Michael-Albertville — are among the eight teams still alive in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Wayzata is the only district team that didn’t reach the quarterfinals.