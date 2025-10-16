Skip to main content
Class 6A football state tournament bracket is revealed

Maple Grove, Rosemount, Centennial and Forest Lake are the No. 1 seeds.

Maple Grove linebacker Beaux Thyen (6) celebrates a stop vs. Minnetonka in the second quarter Wednesday. Maple Grove, the last undefeated team in Class 6A, landed a No. 1 seed for the state tournament Thursday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

There wasn’t much drama at the top, but the Class 6A football postseason brackets that were announced Thursday morning still held a little intrigue.

As expected, the No. 1 seeds in 6A were Maple Grove, at 8-0 the only undefeated team left in the class, and three teams with 7-1 records: Centennial, Rosemount and Forest Lake.

The playoff bracketing gained interest as the lower seeds were unveiled.

Earning coveted No. 2 seeds, which are also rewarded with home games in the first two rounds, provided they advance, were Champlin Park, the only team with one or fewer losses that didn’t receive a No. 1 seed, and three teams with 6-2 records: Lakeville South, Woodbury and Minnetonka.

No. 3 seeds went to Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Blaine and Mounds View. The No. 4 seeds are Osseo, Edina, Shakopee and East Ridge.

First-round games of note include Farmington, a No. 5 seed, at Edina. Stillwater, another No. 5 seed, gets one of the few rematches from the regular season when it travels to Shakopee. Shakopee won at Stillwater 49-28 in Week 3 of the regular season.

Two teams will have their star quarterbacks back for the postseason. Minnetonka coach Mark Esch confirmed on Randy Shaver’s selection show podcast that the Skippers will have junior Caden Gutzmer for their playoff opener against Anoka. And Moorhead, a No. 6 seed, got quarterback Jett Feeney back Wednesday for its 51-44 victory over Edina. Feeney had missed the Spuds’ five previous games but will be back under center when the Spuds travel to play Blaine.

The first round of the 32-team Class 6A playoffs is still a week away, beginning Oct. 24. The second round is a week later.

Class 6A is the only class that seeds every team into a state tournament bracket. The other classes play section tournaments that lead to state quarterfinals. The section playoff brackets for Classes 5A through Nine-Player were also taking shape Thursday. The section playoffs begin Tuesday. The second round is Saturday.

Everything plays down to the Prep Bowl, scheduled this year for the week before Thanksgiving, Nov. 21-22, at U.S. Bank Stadium. The semifinals will be played a week earlier, also at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Other classes

Class 5A: For a handful of years, Section 2 has been the weightiest section top to bottom, and it’s no different this year. No. 4-ranked Chanhassen earned the No. 1 seed, No. 8 Chaska the No. 2 and No. 10 Mankato East the No. 3. Waconia, seeded No. 4, and Mankato West, seeded No. 5, round out the deepest section in Class 5A. A potential rematch looms in Section 4, where No. 1 seed Mahtomedi and No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall are on opposite sides of the bracket.

Class 4A: As expected, Section 1 is casting an outsized shadow on Class 4A. The top three teams in the section — No. 1 seed Byron, No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville and No. 3 Stewartville — rank in the top five in 4A. Outside of stacked Section 1, Section 7 may be the most top-heavy. Grand Rapids and Hermantown, both one-loss teams ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A, are seeded Nos. 1 and 2, and North Branch is seeded No. 3. Both of the 6-2 Vikings’ losses have come to the two teams seeded ahead of them. Don’t overlook Section 2, which features Marshall (No. 2 in 4A), Rocori (No. 6) and 7-1 dark horse St. Peter, which has given up just 49 points in eight games.

Class 3A: Undefeated teams dot the landscape. There’s Pine Island in Section 1, Waseca in Section 3, No. 1-ranked Annandale in Section 5 and two sections with a pair of teams with unblemished records: Section 4, which No. 1 seed Minneapolis North and No. 2 seed St. Croix Lutheran call home, and Section 7, where top-seeded Pequot Lakes and No. 2 Pierz are both 8-0.

Class 2A: Section 6 looks like the most competitive. The two teams at the top of the seedings, No. 1 Pillager and No. 2 Holdingford, are both 8-0. Staples-Motley and Osakis, each 7-1, are regulars in the Class 2A poll.

Class 1A: Mahnomen/Waubun is the undefeated No. 1 seed in Section 8, but expect Red Lake County to give the Thunderbirds their biggest challenge. The Rebels lost a close one to Mahnomen/Waubun, 21-6 on Sept. 26.

Class 6A first-round games Friday

Eastview at Maple Grove, 7 p.m.

Andover at East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Rogers at Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Wayzata at Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

Eagan at Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Moorhead at Blaine, 7 p.m.

Stillwater at Shakopee, 7 p.m.

Hopkins at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Park of Cottage Grove at Rosemount, 7 p.m.

St. Michael-Albertville at Osseo, 7 p.m.

White Bear Lake at Prior Lake, 7 p.m.

Anoka at Minnetonka, 6 p.m.

Roseville at Champlin Park, 7 p.m.

Lakeville North at Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.

Farmington at Edina, 7 p.m.

Coon Rapids at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

