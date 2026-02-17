Meet the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls hockey team

No matter how the girls hockey state tournaments play out at Grand Casino Arena this week, these 25 players have left their mark on the 2025-26 season.
From Marshall to Roseau, from turnaround seasons to quests to defend section and state titles — meet this year’s All-Minnesota girls hockey team.
The well of girls hockey talent in Minnesota is deep, and any list would not be exhaustive. Strib Varsity considered team and individual success, consulted coaches and observed games to put together this group of All-Minnesota talent (listed in alphabetical order):
Lizzy Callahan
Westonka/Southwest Christian senior forward
The versatile Callahan can do it all — she played on the blue line last season, shifted back to forward this year, ran the Whitehawks’ power play and led the penalty kill. She tallied 23 goals and 24 assists for the Class 1A, Section 5 runners-up. College: Minnesota Duluth
Jaycee Chatleain
Hill-Murray junior forward
Smooth with the puck and able to create ample space for her linemates, Chatleain has 20 goals and 27 assists for a Hill-Murray team looking to defend its Class 2A state title. College: Minnesota
Alaina Gnetz
Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior forward
Gnetz averaged a team-best 2.32 points per game for one of the deepest squads in the state, using her elite vision on the ice to net 33 goals and add 20 assists for the winners of Class 2A, Section 5. College:Minnesota Duluth
Described by one opposing coach as “unbelievable,” Hansen led the Red Knights with 22 goals — including an overtime section semifinal winner — and added 23 assists. Of note: Hansen also set up both goals in the world championship gold medal game. College: Minnesota
Jasmine Hovda
Roseau senior forward
Hovda has shone for the Rams since eighth grade, but the strong, dynamic playmaker’s senior season was her most dominant, with 45 goals making her northern Minnesota’s most prolific goal scorer. College: St. Cloud State
Sarah Johnson
Mounds View/Irondale junior forward
Johnson’s stellar 37-goal, 22-assist season helped Mounds View/Irondale more than triple its win total from a year ago. Johnson got off on the front foot early, starting the season with 18 goals in nine undefeated games. College: undecided
Maddy Kimbrel
Holy Family senior forward
The All-Minnesota Girls Hockey Player of the Year brings a blistering speed to the state-bound Fire. With 35 goals and 19 assists, Kimbrel found the back of the net when it counted most, with four multigoal games against top-10 opponents. College: Wisconsin
Maysie Koch
Dodge County junior forward
Koch has gracefully slotted into the role of the hustling, go-to scoring option for the defending Class 1A state champions, with 22 goals and 29 assists. She also put away the late game-winner in the Wildcats’ Section 1 final. College: St. Thomas
Taylee Manion
Proctor/Hermantown sophomore defender
The youngest member of this winter’s world championship team, Manion plays beyond her years to shut down opposing forwards for the Class 1A, Section 7 champs. She chipped in offensively with four goals and 15 assists. College: undecided
Brooklyn Mauch
Marshall junior forward
Mauch was an unstoppable scoring force for the Tigers, with her state-best 106 points and 73 goals each more than 25 ahead of the next-closest player. Mauch finished with 16 hat tricks this season. College: undecided
Janie McGawn
Blake senior goaltender
The Bears’ starting goalie since her freshman year, McGawn put together her strongest season yet, with a .949 save percentage, eight shutouts in 21 wins, and a 1.28 goals-against average to help Blake back to the Class 1A state tournament. College: Dartmouth
Addy McLay
Hill-Murray junior defender
The sharp, speedy, well-positioned defender won plenty of puck battles for the Pioneers and scored three goals while supplying 16 assists, including two in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game. College: Ohio State
Delaney Miller
Minnetonka junior forward
Explosive with the ability to dictate pace of play, Miller is one of the most veteran skaters in a crew of talented Skippers forwards. Miller only spent two minutes in the penalty box and scored 18 goals and supplied 17 assists. College: Dartmouth
Mia Miller
Northfield senior defender
Not only can Miller shut down opposing teams’ top players, but she can also rush the puck and create scoring chances from anywhere on the ice, to the tune of 18 goals and 31 assists. College: Minnesota State Mankato
Libby Moe
Edina junior defender
Moe is a high-scoring blue-liner who is both a disrupter and a key playmaker for the Hornets, with 14 goals and 22 assists for the Class 2A, Section 6 champions. College: Quinnipiac
Lorelai Nelson
Edina senior forward
The 200-foot skater capped off one of the most consistent careers in this senior class with 20 goals and 18 assists this season. Nelson has tallied at least 37 points every year since her freshman season with the Hornets. College: Penn State
Emily Pohl
Hill-Murray junior forward
With pinpoint passes to carve up an opposing D-zone, Pohl’s team-high 33 assists helped power the high-octane offense of the defending state champs. That’s not to say Pohl doesn’t light the lamp, too, with 13 goals for the Pioneers, plus another in the under-18 women’s world championship final. College: Wisconsin
Alyssa Polaski
Woodbury junior goaltender
In net, Polaski played every minute of the only undefeated regular season in the state, entering the postseason with 24 wins, eight shutouts, a 0.92 goals-against average and .959 save percentage. College: undecided
Julia Ostapeic
Wayzata senior forward
Ostapeic’s accession to become one of the Lake Conference’s most savvy scorers — with 28 goals and 22 assists — paralleled that of the Trojans, who more than tripled their win total from Ostapeic’s freshman season. College: St. Ben’s
Bailey Rupp
Bemidji junior forward
Rupp’s season was nothing short of spectacular for the Lumberjacks. The gritty forward scored two of her 44 goals and tallied one of her 20 assists in the Section 8 title game to power Bemidji back to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2007. College: Minnesota Duluth
Payton Rolli
Warroad senior goaltender
Coaches up north and beyond pointed to Rolli as a pain to get past in the Warriors’ net for the past three seasons. In a schedule filled with larger-class competition, Rolli finished with 21 wins (10 shutouts), a .934 save percentage and a 1.26 goals-against average. College: Minnesota
June Semling
River Cities junior forward
Semling made a tough, formidable forward pair alongside senior Sydney Burnevik. Semling, who finished with 24 goals and 30 assists, fed her Blades teammates with crafty setups all season. College: Minnesota State Mankato
Katya Sander
Holy Family senior defender
Sander switched to defense as a sophomore and has become one of the best in the state. A steady leader in the back and a quarterback of the Fire’s power play, Sander chipped in nine goals and nine assists for the Class 2A, Section 2 champions. College: Minnesota
Kayla Swartout
Holy Family senior goaltender
Before she’s between the pipes for the defending NCAA champion Badgers, Swartout held it down in net during the Fire’s tough schedule, with 19 games of 20 or more saves, plus a .942 save percentage. College: Wisconsin
Alexis Ulrich
Breck sophomore defender
Ulrich is a stellar example of the young talent that fills the Mustangs roster. The composed, physical defender put up nine goals and 20 assists as Breck staked its claim as a top Class 1A team. College: undecided
