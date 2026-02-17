Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Meet the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls hockey team

Strib Varsity

Strib Varsity selected the state’s top 25 girls hockey players from the 2025-26 season across both classifications based on statistics, input from coaches and impact on teams.

From left to right, Edina senior forward Lorelai Nelson, Holy Family senior forward Maddy Kimbrel and Hill-Murray junior forward Emily Pohl are three of the 25 players on Strib Varsity's 2026 All-Minnesota girls hockey team.
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

No matter how the girls hockey state tournaments play out at Grand Casino Arena this week, these 25 players have left their mark on the 2025-26 season.

From Marshall to Roseau, from turnaround seasons to quests to defend section and state titles — meet this year’s All-Minnesota girls hockey team.

The well of girls hockey talent in Minnesota is deep, and any list would not be exhaustive. Strib Varsity considered team and individual success, consulted coaches and observed games to put together this group of All-Minnesota talent (listed in alphabetical order):

Clockwise from top left: Talla Hansen, Benilde-St. Margaret's; Jaycee Chatleain, Hill-Murray; Jasmine Hovda, Roseau; Alaina Gnetz, Centennial/Spring Lake Park; Lizzy Callahan, Westonka/Southwest Christian. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lizzy Callahan

Westonka/Southwest Christian senior forward

The versatile Callahan can do it all — she played on the blue line last season, shifted back to forward this year, ran the Whitehawks’ power play and led the penalty kill. She tallied 23 goals and 24 assists for the Class 1A, Section 5 runners-up. College: Minnesota Duluth

Jaycee Chatleain

Hill-Murray junior forward

Smooth with the puck and able to create ample space for her linemates, Chatleain has 20 goals and 27 assists for a Hill-Murray team looking to defend its Class 2A state title. College: Minnesota

Alaina Gnetz

Centennial/Spring Lake Park senior forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Gnetz averaged a team-best 2.32 points per game for one of the deepest squads in the state, using her elite vision on the ice to net 33 goals and add 20 assists for the winners of Class 2A, Section 5. College: Minnesota Duluth

Talla Hansen

Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior forward

Related Coverage

Described by one opposing coach as “unbelievable,” Hansen led the Red Knights with 22 goals — including an overtime section semifinal winner — and added 23 assists. Of note: Hansen also set up both goals in the world championship gold medal game. College: Minnesota

Jasmine Hovda

Roseau senior forward

Hovda has shone for the Rams since eighth grade, but the strong, dynamic playmaker’s senior season was her most dominant, with 45 goals making her northern Minnesota’s most prolific goal scorer. College: St. Cloud State

Clockwise from left: Maddy Kimbrel, Holy Family; Sarah Johnson, Mounds View/Irondale; Taylee Manion, Proctor/Hermantown; Maysie Koch, Dodge County; Brooklyn Mauch, Marshall. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sarah Johnson

Mounds View/Irondale junior forward

Johnson’s stellar 37-goal, 22-assist season helped Mounds View/Irondale more than triple its win total from a year ago. Johnson got off on the front foot early, starting the season with 18 goals in nine undefeated games. College: undecided

Maddy Kimbrel

Holy Family senior forward

The All-Minnesota Girls Hockey Player of the Year brings a blistering speed to the state-bound Fire. With 35 goals and 19 assists, Kimbrel found the back of the net when it counted most, with four multigoal games against top-10 opponents. College: Wisconsin

Maysie Koch

Dodge County junior forward

Koch has gracefully slotted into the role of the hustling, go-to scoring option for the defending Class 1A state champions, with 22 goals and 29 assists. She also put away the late game-winner in the Wildcats’ Section 1 final. College: St. Thomas

Taylee Manion

Proctor/Hermantown sophomore defender

The youngest member of this winter’s world championship team, Manion plays beyond her years to shut down opposing forwards for the Class 1A, Section 7 champs. She chipped in offensively with four goals and 15 assists. College: undecided

Brooklyn Mauch

Marshall junior forward

Mauch was an unstoppable scoring force for the Tigers, with her state-best 106 points and 73 goals each more than 25 ahead of the next-closest player. Mauch finished with 16 hat tricks this season. College: undecided

Clockwise from top left: Libby Moe, Edina; Mia Miller, Northfield; Janie McGawn, Blake; Addy McLay, Hill-Murray; Delaney Miller, Minnetonka. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Janie McGawn

Blake senior goaltender

The Bears’ starting goalie since her freshman year, McGawn put together her strongest season yet, with a .949 save percentage, eight shutouts in 21 wins, and a 1.28 goals-against average to help Blake back to the Class 1A state tournament. College: Dartmouth

Addy McLay

Hill-Murray junior defender

The sharp, speedy, well-positioned defender won plenty of puck battles for the Pioneers and scored three goals while supplying 16 assists, including two in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship game. College: Ohio State

Delaney Miller

Minnetonka junior forward

Explosive with the ability to dictate pace of play, Miller is one of the most veteran skaters in a crew of talented Skippers forwards. Miller only spent two minutes in the penalty box and scored 18 goals and supplied 17 assists. College: Dartmouth

Mia Miller

Northfield senior defender

Not only can Miller shut down opposing teams’ top players, but she can also rush the puck and create scoring chances from anywhere on the ice, to the tune of 18 goals and 31 assists. College: Minnesota State Mankato

Libby Moe

Edina junior defender

Moe is a high-scoring blue-liner who is both a disrupter and a key playmaker for the Hornets, with 14 goals and 22 assists for the Class 2A, Section 6 champions. College: Quinnipiac

Clockwise from top left: Julia Ostapeic, Wayzata; Payton Rolli, Warroad; Lorelai Nelson, Edina; Emily Pohl, Hill-Murray; Alyssa Polaski, Woodbury (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Lorelai Nelson

Edina senior forward

The 200-foot skater capped off one of the most consistent careers in this senior class with 20 goals and 18 assists this season. Nelson has tallied at least 37 points every year since her freshman season with the Hornets. College: Penn State

Emily Pohl

Hill-Murray junior forward

With pinpoint passes to carve up an opposing D-zone, Pohl’s team-high 33 assists helped power the high-octane offense of the defending state champs. That’s not to say Pohl doesn’t light the lamp, too, with 13 goals for the Pioneers, plus another in the under-18 women’s world championship final. College: Wisconsin

Alyssa Polaski

Woodbury junior goaltender

In net, Polaski played every minute of the only undefeated regular season in the state, entering the postseason with 24 wins, eight shutouts, a 0.92 goals-against average and .959 save percentage. College: undecided

Julia Ostapeic

Wayzata senior forward

Ostapeic’s accession to become one of the Lake Conference’s most savvy scorers — with 28 goals and 22 assists — paralleled that of the Trojans, who more than tripled their win total from Ostapeic’s freshman season. College: St. Ben’s

Clockwise from top left: Katya Sander, Holy Family; Kayla Swartout, Holy Family; Bailey Rupp, Bemidji; Alexis Ulrich, Breck; June Semling, River Cities. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bailey Rupp

Bemidji junior forward

Rupp’s season was nothing short of spectacular for the Lumberjacks. The gritty forward scored two of her 44 goals and tallied one of her 20 assists in the Section 8 title game to power Bemidji back to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2007. College: Minnesota Duluth

Payton Rolli

Warroad senior goaltender

Coaches up north and beyond pointed to Rolli as a pain to get past in the Warriors’ net for the past three seasons. In a schedule filled with larger-class competition, Rolli finished with 21 wins (10 shutouts), a .934 save percentage and a 1.26 goals-against average. College: Minnesota

June Semling

River Cities junior forward

Semling made a tough, formidable forward pair alongside senior Sydney Burnevik. Semling, who finished with 24 goals and 30 assists, fed her Blades teammates with crafty setups all season. College: Minnesota State Mankato

Katya Sander

Holy Family senior defender

Sander switched to defense as a sophomore and has become one of the best in the state. A steady leader in the back and a quarterback of the Fire’s power play, Sander chipped in nine goals and nine assists for the Class 2A, Section 2 champions. College: Minnesota

Kayla Swartout

Holy Family senior goaltender

Before she’s between the pipes for the defending NCAA champion Badgers, Swartout held it down in net during the Fire’s tough schedule, with 19 games of 20 or more saves, plus a .942 save percentage. College: Wisconsin

Alexis Ulrich

Breck sophomore defender

Ulrich is a stellar example of the young talent that fills the Mustangs roster. The composed, physical defender put up nine goals and 20 assists as Breck staked its claim as a top Class 1A team. College: undecided

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

More From Girls Hockey

2026 All-Minnesota Girls Hockey Player of the Year: Maddy Kimbrel of Holy Family

Girls Hockey

Comments