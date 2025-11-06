Introducing Strib Varsity’s 2025-26 girls hockey Dream Team

Any sort of preseason team is difficult to pick, with talented student-athletes spanning the state of Minnesota. But in a sport with talent as concentrated as in girls hockey, that list is especially hard to narrow down.

Nine players competing in Minnesota State High School League hockey made the 25-player roster for Team USA’s under-18 IIHF Women’s World Championship roster (and thus will miss a few games for their high school squads, for good reason). From Mankato to Warroad, Division I talent faces off on a weekly basis, with dozens of players committed to the country’s top college programs.

Here’s a list of 15 players to keep an eye on as the puck drops on this year’s girls hockey season. From reigning state champs to the state’s top returning scorer, meet the Dream Team.

Warroad forward Jaylie French (4) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Class 1A state tournament last season. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jaylie French

Warroad • forward • junior

French has led the Warriors in scoring as a freshman and a sophomore. The Dartmouth commit’s 25 goals and 36 assists helped Warroad finish as runner-up in Class 1A last year.

Alaina Gnetz

Centennial/Spring Lake Park • forward • senior

A Minnesota Duluth commit like her sister Brooke who formerly played at Woodbury with Brooke, Alaina Gnetz joins a Centennial/SLP squad that earned a No. 2 seed in last year’s Class 2A tournament. Her 56 points led the Royals last winter.

Brooke Gnetz

Woodbury • defender • senior