Helmet debate continues following coach’s fall that led to brain injury

Jason Jensen didn’t think he needed a helmet.

The goalie coach for Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria had played Division I hockey and spent much of his life on skates.

When the girls team began practice Jan. 31, Jensen anticipated a short but fun session, followed by a dinner date with his wife, Kelly.

“The great thing about life is you always get humbled pretty quick when you start to think you’re a big deal,” Jensen said.

Less than two minutes into practice, Jensen was in the goal crease, talking, when a player slipped and fell into him. He lost balance and slammed his head to the ice.

“He had blood bubbling out of his ear,” Holy Family head coach Randy Koeppl said. “There are certain images that will never leave my mind.”

The near-tragedy rekindled a debate over whether helmets should be mandatory at practice for high school hockey coaches. For now, they are not.

Lakeville girls hockey coach Buck Kochevar and former Gophers star Mike Crowley are among those who have had “wake-up calls” without helmets while coaching.