Warm weather likely to impact high school competition this weekend

Minnesota high school coaches are trained to safely navigate their teams through a heat wave. Usually that’s an August or early September discussion, but it’s becoming just as important now in October.

“I’m a little more worried for this hot stretch because we’re used to cooler temperatures this late in the year,” said Eric Hanson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s athletic trainer. “I don’t know if anybody handles the heat as well this late in the year.”

Minnesotans are used to weather extremes, but this week’s hot spell comes at an unusual time that could affect sporting events.

The Minnesota State High School League uses a statistic called the wet bulb globe temperature — it factors in temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover — in its recommendations for dealing with heat and humidity and has guidelines to follow that vary depending on the results.

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s weather forecaster, Paul Douglas, predicts high temperatures of 88 Friday and 90 Saturday, with an uptick in relative humidity. At those temperatures, relative humidity of 40% would drive the wet bulb globe temperature into the range at which MSHSL recommends lower limits on activities.

This week, South Dakota State’s cross-country team canceled its SDSU Classic “due to safety concerns surrounding the forecasted high temperatures for [Friday] evening.”

Jeff Dickman, president of Minnesota’s cross-country coaches association, said most runners have experience competing in hot temperatures from track season.

“These type of temperatures would not be uncommon for, like, a section or a state meet in track and field, with track temperatures sometimes being a lot hotter than on a golf course,” he said.