Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Warm weather likely to impact high school competition this weekend

Strib Varsity

Coaches and guidelines stress hydration for student-athletes, and MSHSL has detailed recommendations.

Spring Lake Park football players warm up before their game last Friday. Warm weather is stretching into October, potentially affecting outdoor sporting events. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Christensen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota high school coaches are trained to safely navigate their teams through a heat wave. Usually that’s an August or early September discussion, but it’s becoming just as important now in October.

“I’m a little more worried for this hot stretch because we’re used to cooler temperatures this late in the year,” said Eric Hanson, Benilde-St. Margaret’s athletic trainer. “I don’t know if anybody handles the heat as well this late in the year.”

Minnesotans are used to weather extremes, but this week’s hot spell comes at an unusual time that could affect sporting events.

The Minnesota State High School League uses a statistic called the wet bulb globe temperature — it factors in temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover — in its recommendations for dealing with heat and humidity and has guidelines to follow that vary depending on the results.

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s weather forecaster, Paul Douglas, predicts high temperatures of 88 Friday and 90 Saturday, with an uptick in relative humidity. At those temperatures, relative humidity of 40% would drive the wet bulb globe temperature into the range at which MSHSL recommends lower limits on activities.

This week, South Dakota State’s cross-country team canceled its SDSU Classic “due to safety concerns surrounding the forecasted high temperatures for [Friday] evening.”

Jeff Dickman, president of Minnesota’s cross-country coaches association, said most runners have experience competing in hot temperatures from track season.

“These type of temperatures would not be uncommon for, like, a section or a state meet in track and field, with track temperatures sometimes being a lot hotter than on a golf course,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickman’s Rockford team is scheduled to run in Thursday’s 22-team Litchfield Invitational. If the temperature reaches a danger zone, Dickman said options include a shorter warm-up and shortening the race.

Shakopee’s football team plays Friday night at Prior Lake, where the projected high temperature is 89 degrees that day, according to Weather.com.

“I’ve never heard of this Week 6 [of the season] … never,” Shakopee coach Ray Betton said. “We know they’re not going to cancel the game due to heat. So now it’s just, how do we take care of our kids?”

Related Coverage

Each year, the MSHSL requires coaches to go through health and safety training that includes heat and hydration guidance.

Betton said he’s been advising players to hydrate all week, and to drink pickle juice to prevent cramps. During the game, players on the sideline can cover themselves in cold, wet towels.

“High schoolers are not the best at [hydrating],” Hanson said. “A lot of kids think if you drink water day-of, you’re going to be fine. But hydration starts up to 70 to 48 hours prior to your competition. And so, if you’re not starting to hydrate on a Wednesday for a Friday night game, you’re already putting yourself behind.”

Betton noted that Shakopee’s depth helps, as he can keep players from playing both offense and defense in the extreme heat.

“Some schools, maybe in 4A, 5A — those guys are playing [both ways], and that’s really hard,” he said.

Betton said his team might do a lighter warmup without shoulder pads or helmets. He pointed out that referees can incorporate more water breaks.

“They’ll wait for the right times to do those,” Betton said. “So they really take care of the kids.”

Kevin Bertels of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Comment

About the Author

Joe Christensen

Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter

Joe Christensen is our Strib Varsity Enterprise Reporter and moved into this position after several years as an editor. Joe graduated from the University of Minnesota and spent 15 years covering Major League Baseball, including stops at the Riverside Press-Enterprise and Baltimore Sun. He joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2005.

See More

More From StribVarsity

Trump administration says Minnesota Department of Education, MSHSL violated Title IX with transgender policy

StribVarsity

Middle school athletes fielding college scholarship interest no longer unusual

StribVarsity

Comments