Live: Updates from Minnesota girls volleyball state championship matches

Champions in four classes will emerge today and tonight. Here’s where to keep up to date.

Marshall's Brooke Gillingham sets the ball for Avery Fahl during Friday's Class 3A semifinal against Cretin-Derham Hall. Marshall won the match and advanced to Saturday's final against Benilde-St. Margaret's. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s Championship Day in Minnesota high school girls volleyball. By the end, we’ll have champions in four classes, and this is where you can keep informed.

The afternoon features finals in Class 2A and Class 1A. The evening is devoted to the championship matches in Class 3A and Class 4A.

Meantime, scroll through the scoreboard on Strib Varsity to see results and schedules, past and present. View brackets for the state tournaments here, or catch up on what happened on the opening day of the tournament Wednesday, the second day of the tournament Thursday and the third day of the tournament Friday.

All games are streamed live on NSPN.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 1A championship: 2:30 p.m., Mayer Lutheran vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Class 2A championship: 3 p.m., Hawley vs. Chatfield

Class 3A championship: 6:30 p.m., Marshall vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Class 4A championship: 7 p.m., Prior Lake vs. Lakeville South

Extra reading: All-Minnesota girls volleyball team; Predicting the state tournament winners.

1st set: Mayer Lutheran 17, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 12

Izzy Keaveny’s kill — lofted up by her sister, Clara — paired with Courtney Tuttle and Preslie Hunter’s kills allowed Mayer Lutheran to make it 10-6 ahead of a timeout. But RTR’s navy and white squad, led by Sara Thooft’s attacks, cut back any chances of the Crusaders securing a solid run.

Mayer Lutheran’s Ada Hahn’s kill and subsequent block stretched the scoreboard to 17 in favor of the Crusaders.

— Olivia Hick

1st set: Mayer Lutheran 6, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 5

Mayer Lutheran, the defending champions, set the tone in Saturday’s Class 1A state final match. The Crusaders got the first point on an attack error from the Knights’ Ava Karbo. But in the first couple of minutes, the two top teams showed just how well matched they are with a back-and-forth volley.

Outside hitter Hallie Hunter’s back-to-back spikes over the net, both fed from setter Izzy Keaveny, stretched Mayer Lutheran’s lead.

— Olivia Hicks

Class 1A championship: Mayer Lutheran vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

I’m here at Grand Casino Arena where the Minnesota Wild’s home ice has been turned into a blue and red volleyball court for the Class 1A girls volleyball state finals.

No. 1 seed Mayer Lutheran is about to take on No. 2 seed Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a fight for the state title. The Crusaders will attempt to take home the trophy for a second year in a row while the Knights aim for a 2023 championship repeat.

All-Minnesota senior setter Izzy Keaveny will join the team’s star outside hitter Courtney Tuttle and middle blocker Ada Hahn against RTR’s trio of Thoofts: Sara, Taylin and Paisley. The Knights completed a 8-0 run in Friday’s semifinal game rivaling Ada-Borup-West. But Mayer Lutheran managed a 14-0 run while facing Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Friday afternoon.

RTR lost against Mayer Lutheran in the first match of the season in August, but the squad is not deterred. “It’s now the last game of the season,” head coach Daynica Brown said on Friday. “Now it’s our time to get the win.”

— Olivia Hicks

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

