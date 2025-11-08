Live: Updates from Minnesota girls volleyball state championship matches

Outside hitter Hallie Hunter’s back-to-back spikes over the net, both fed from setter Izzy Keaveny, stretched Mayer Lutheran’s lead.
— Olivia Hicks
Class 1A championship: Mayer Lutheran vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton
I’m here at Grand Casino Arena where the Minnesota Wild’s home ice has been turned into a blue and red volleyball court for the Class 1A girls volleyball state finals.
No. 1 seed Mayer Lutheran is about to take on No. 2 seed Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a fight for the state title. The Crusaders will attempt to take home the trophy for a second year in a row while the Knights aim for a 2023 championship repeat.
All-Minnesota senior setter Izzy Keaveny will join the team’s star outside hitter Courtney Tuttle and middle blocker Ada Hahn against RTR’s trio of Thoofts: Sara, Taylin and Paisley. The Knights completed a 8-0 run in Friday’s semifinal game rivaling Ada-Borup-West. But Mayer Lutheran managed a 14-0 run while facing Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Friday afternoon.
RTR lost against Mayer Lutheran in the first match of the season in August, but the squad is not deterred. “It’s now the last game of the season,” head coach Daynica Brown said on Friday. “Now it’s our time to get the win.”
