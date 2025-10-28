As Claire Meyer dashed up the sidelines during Academy of Holy Angels’ state quarterfinal victory, her long braid, topped with bright green and blue bows, whipped side to side.

In south Minneapolis, the same green and blue is tied in tulle around trees and wrapped on road signs with ribbon, reminders of the mass shooting Aug. 27 at Annunciation Catholic Church.

The tragedy, and a desire to honor its victims, lingers especially strong for Meyer, a junior on a Holy Angels girls soccer team trying to reach its fourth consecutive state championship game.

She is an Annunciation alum herself, like many of her classmates at Holy Angels. The three youngest of the five Meyer siblings are still enrolled at the church’s K-8 school. Meyer helped lead Annunciation’s vacation Bible school summer programming, so she knows many of the kids who were at Mass when 19 victims were shot and two killed.

For Meyer, soccer has been many things since the shooting. At first, just a fleeting thought. Then, a distraction. Finally, a way to both seek out and honor her community.

A game day, gone

Meyer woke up on Aug. 27 ready to shake off Monday’s frustrating 2-0 loss to South St. Paul with a tough clash against Blake — now the Stars’ opponent in this week’s Class 2A state semifinals.

“I just wanted to play a game so bad, so I can forget about what happened on Monday and be able to be better and then move on from that,” Meyer said.

She’d driven to school early with her mom, Meggie, for an academic awards ceremony. Shortly after Meggie was picked up by Meyer’s dad, Holy Angels went into a hallway hold. Eighty-four former Annunciation students, including Meyer and her freshman brother, James, were called to the third floor.