Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships

2Q: Breckenridge 7, Minneota 7

Trailing by a touchdown, Minneota entered the second quarter with something to prove.

Quarterback Tristen Sussner’s 23-yard pass to Brock Fier gave the Vikings the first down less than a minute into the second quarter and set the team up for touchdown success later on.

Sussner’s 1-yard rush into the endzone completed a 10-play, 67-yard drive in just over five minutes.

With just over six minutes of game control, Minneota has recorded 59 passing yards and 29 rushing yards. In nine minutes of possession time, the Cowboys have compiled 49 passing yards and 29 rushing yards.

— Olivia Hicks

Breckenridge’s Cooper Roberts makes a grab in the end zone for a touchdown defended by Minneota’s Ian Myhre in the first quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1Q: Breckenridge 7, Minneota 0

Breckenridge scored first with just over a minute left in the first quarter. Quarterback Riley Kappes’ 12-yard pass found Cooper Roberts’ gloves inside the endzone to give the Cowboys the 7-0 advantage.