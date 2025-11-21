Skip to main content
Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships

Four of the seven state title games are played Friday. Up first: Breckenridge vs. Minneota, Class 1A

Breckenridge’s Aiden Sanchez recovers a fumble in the first quarter during the Class 1A state football championship against Minneota. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Cassidy Hettesheimer, Marcus Fuller and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Prep Bowl — seven football state championship games over two days at U.S. Bank Stadium — begins Friday.

You can follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. All games will be streamed on Ch. 45.

Friday’s schedule

Class 1A: 10 a.m. Breckenridge vs. Minneota

Class 4A: p.m. Orono vs. Kasson-Mantorville

Class 2A: 4 p.m. Goodhue vs. Jackson County Central

Class 6A: 7 p.m. Edina vs. Moorhead

2Q: Minneota 21, Breckenridge 7

The Vikings did it again.

On the “K” in “Vikings” painted onto the U.S. Bank Stadium field, a huddle of gold helmets surrounded Minneota quarterback Tristen Sussner. A 10-yard rush carried the junior into the endzone to stretch the team’s lead.

Minneota’s 21-yard, three-play touchdown drive took just 40 seconds to complete.

— Olivia Hicks

2Q: Minneota 14, Breckenridge 7

The Cowboys enjoyed a brief minute of possession before Minneota’s one-play, 44-yard touchdown put the Vikings on top.

Breckenridge quarterback Riley Kappes’ pass didn’t find the hands of a player wearing white and green, but instead lofted toward sophomore Randy Sorensen’s blue and gold uniform. The interception set the Vikings up for the next play: a flea flicker from quarterback Tristen Sussner to a wide open Landon Esping, who ran into the endzone unopposed. PAT was good to bring Minneota up seven points.

— Olivia Hicks

2Q: Breckenridge 7, Minneota 7

Trailing by a touchdown, Minneota entered the second quarter with something to prove.

Quarterback Tristen Sussner’s 23-yard pass to Brock Fier gave the Vikings the first down less than a minute into the second quarter and set the team up for touchdown success later on.

Sussner’s 1-yard rush into the endzone completed a 10-play, 67-yard drive in just over five minutes.

With just over six minutes of game control, Minneota has recorded 59 passing yards and 29 rushing yards. In nine minutes of possession time, the Cowboys have compiled 49 passing yards and 29 rushing yards.

— Olivia Hicks

Breckenridge’s Cooper Roberts makes a grab in the end zone for a touchdown defended by Minneota’s Ian Myhre in the first quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1Q: Breckenridge 7, Minneota 0

Breckenridge scored first with just over a minute left in the first quarter. Quarterback Riley Kappes’ 12-yard pass found Cooper Roberts’ gloves inside the endzone to give the Cowboys the 7-0 advantage.

Minutes earlier, Aiden Sanchez interrupted Minneota’s chances yet again. The junior placed himself in a prime position to intercept a near-identical pass from Vikings quarterback Tristen Sussner to senior Brock Fier.

— Olivia Hicks

1Q: Breckenridge 0, Minneota 0

The Breckenridge Cowboys won the toss and maintained control in opening minutes of the first quarter.

The Cowboys were only initially able to achieve one first down with running back David Erlandson controlling the game, completing the team’s only first down fewer than two minutes into the first quarter.

Minneota looked primed to make something happen when quarterback Tristen Sussner launched a pass to senior Brock Fier. Fier, wearing No. 35, crouched down and attempted to run through Breckenridge’s players before losing the ball. Junior Cowboy Aiden Sanchez snatched up the fumble and put Breckenridge firmly back in control.

However, the Cowboys still only have seven passing yards to Minneota’s 25.

— Olivia Hicks

The Minneota team gathers pre-game before they take on Breckenridge during the Class 1A state football championship. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: Breckenridge vs. Minneota

The Class 1A championship is upon us here at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minneota Vikings (12-0) will take the Minnesota Vikings field, led by quarterback Tristen Sussner, in an attempt to turn three consecutive state football titles into four.

But undefeated Breckenridge (13-0) won’t go down easy. Cowboys running back David Erlandson leads the team in rushing yards, just shy of 2,000, and quarterback Riley Kappes is set to surpass the 1,500 passing yards mark in this morning’s game. If the green and white roster can pull off a win, it would be Breckenridge’s first football state title since 1988.

When the stadium doors opened, rival marching bands began tuning their instruments, and fans in blue and green trickled in for the Friday morning championship game.

— Olivia Hicks

Comments