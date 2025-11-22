Skip to main content
Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships

Three more state title games are played Saturday. Up first: Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Hills-Beaver Creek in Nine-player.

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy players take the field to warm-up for their matchup against Hills-Beaver Creek in the MSHSL Nine-Player. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Olivia Hicks and Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Prep Bowl continues Saturday with three championships in Class 5A, 3A and Nine-player. You can catchup on which schools won the other four classifications on Friday here.

You can follow live scoring of each game today on Strib Varsity. All games are streamed on Ch. 45.

Saturday’s schedule

Nine-player: 10 a.m. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

Class 3A: 1 p.m. Annandale vs. Waseca

Class 5A: 4 p.m. Spring Lake Park vs. Chanhassen

1Q: Hill-Beaver Creek 16, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

Hills-Beaver Creek’s talent advantage is showing early. The Patriots went 70 yards in seven plays, scoring on a 34-yard pass from Jamin Metzger to Micah Bush. Another successful two-point conversion bumps the lead to 16.

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Hill-Beaver Creek 8, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

Word is that the Hillcrest Lutheran players and coaches acknowledged their underdog status in this game. Comets head Coach Korey Fry told a Fargo television station “we’re just hoping to have fun.”

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Hills-Beaver Creek 8, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

The Patriots looked like the No. 1-ranked team they are, going 78 yards in four plays. They took the lead on a 33-yard run by Brodie Metzger, who tight-roped down the left sideline and into the end zone less than two minutes into the quarter.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Hillcrest Lutheran Comets (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots (12-0), Nine-Player

Hillcrest Lutheran pulled off an upset against Kittson County Central in the semifinals led by the QB-to-WR combination of Ethan Swedberg and Drew Fischer. But Hills-Beaver Creek running back Eduardo Wegener will be hard to stop coming off his 20-carry, 162-yard performance against Fertile-Beltrami.

This is the game Hills-Beaver Creek has been targeting since losing to Fertile-Beltrami in the championship game in 2024. The Patriots have had only one game decided by fewer than 30 points all season.

Hills-Beaver Creek players huddle up before taking the field to warm-up for their matchup against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
