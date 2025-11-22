Prep Bowl: Live updates from the football state championships

Word is that the Hillcrest Lutheran players and coaches acknowledged their underdog status in this game. Comets head Coach Korey Fry told a Fargo television station “we’re just hoping to have fun.”

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Hills-Beaver Creek 8, Hillcrest Lutheran 0

The Patriots looked like the No. 1-ranked team they are, going 78 yards in four plays. They took the lead on a 33-yard run by Brodie Metzger, who tight-roped down the left sideline and into the end zone less than two minutes into the quarter.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Hillcrest Lutheran Comets (12-0) vs. Hills-Beaver Creek Patriots (12-0), Nine-Player

Hillcrest Lutheran pulled off an upset against Kittson County Central in the semifinals led by the QB-to-WR combination of Ethan Swedberg and Drew Fischer. But Hills-Beaver Creek running back Eduardo Wegener will be hard to stop coming off his 20-carry, 162-yard performance against Fertile-Beltrami.

This is the game Hills-Beaver Creek has been targeting since losing to Fertile-Beltrami in the championship game in 2024. The Patriots have had only one game decided by fewer than 30 points all season.