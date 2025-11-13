Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

End of 1Q: Marshall 0, Orono 0

It’s not all too surprising, based on a 13-12 regular season scoreline in this same matchup, to see this semifinal scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Orono’s defense has been able to mostly stifle Marshall’s run-heavy offense — five players have posted 250-plus yards this season. Marshall has 41 yards on the ground so far.

Orono quarterback Griffin Mauer helped the Spartans end the quarter with possession. Deep in the Spartans’ own territory on 3rd-and-13, he got Orono out of a pinch by finding senior Adrian Licursi up the middle for a 30-yard pass.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Pregame: Orono vs. Marshall, Class 4A

As Edina head coach Jason Potts hollered after the Hornets booked their trip to the Class 6A semifinals last week, “The Bank is open!”… U.S. Bank Stadium, that is.

We’ve got three days of state football semifinals lined up, kicking off with Marshall (11-0) facing Orono (8-3) in Class 4A.

Both of these teams reached the state tournament last year, and Orono (8-3) has made the tournament quarterfinals three of the last five seasons. Neither program has reached a championship game before, though that will change for one of them today.