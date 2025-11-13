Skip to main content
Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Strib Varsity

The semifinals begin with Orono vs. Marshall in Class 4A. The Nine-Player and first 6A semifinal happen later.

Orono football players enter U.S. Bank Stadium where they will face Marshall in the Class 4A state semifinals. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Twenty-eight teams begin competition Thursday in the football state tournament semifinals. The winners advance to next week’s Prep Bowl. All games are played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity.

Thursday’s schedule:

Class 4A: 10: 30 a.m. Orono vs. Marshall

Nine-Player: 1 p.m. Fertile-Beltrami vs. Hills-Beaver Creek; 4 p.m. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Kittson County Central

Class 6A: 7 p.m. Edina vs. Minnetonka

Prep Bowl Matchups:

Friday, Nov. 21

Class 1A: 10 a.m.

Class 4A: 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 4 p.m.

Class 6A: 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Nine-Player: 10 a.m.

Class 3A: 1 p.m.

Class 5A: 4 p.m.

Study the state tournament brackets here. All games are streamed live on NSPN.

Extra reading: Strib Varsity writers predict state semifinal football results; Lakeville South’s Ben Burk sees gains from coaching rollercoaster

2Q: Orono 7, Marshall 0

Orono junior receiver Bennett Halverson needs to clip his second-quarter touchdown and save that highlight somewhere special. At the 31-yard line, quarterback Griffin Mauer rolled right and launched a pass to the doorstep of the Marshall endzone. The ball dropped just a step behind Halverson and his defender, junior defensive back Carter Manthei, who tipped the ball. Halverson, stumbling forward, managed to snag the ball out of the air and fall into the endzone for his seventh receiving touchdown of the year.

Mauer, who is now up to 15 passing touchdowns this year, kicks the Spartans’ extra points too.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

End of 1Q: Marshall 0, Orono 0

It’s not all too surprising, based on a 13-12 regular season scoreline in this same matchup, to see this semifinal scoreless at the end of the first quarter. Orono’s defense has been able to mostly stifle Marshall’s run-heavy offense — five players have posted 250-plus yards this season. Marshall has 41 yards on the ground so far.

Orono quarterback Griffin Mauer helped the Spartans end the quarter with possession. Deep in the Spartans’ own territory on 3rd-and-13, he got Orono out of a pinch by finding senior Adrian Licursi up the middle for a 30-yard pass.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Pregame: Orono vs. Marshall, Class 4A

As Edina head coach Jason Potts hollered after the Hornets booked their trip to the Class 6A semifinals last week, “The Bank is open!”… U.S. Bank Stadium, that is.

We’ve got three days of state football semifinals lined up, kicking off with Marshall (11-0) facing Orono (8-3) in Class 4A.

Both of these teams reached the state tournament last year, and Orono (8-3) has made the tournament quarterfinals three of the last five seasons. Neither program has reached a championship game before, though that will change for one of them today.

These teams have already met this season, with the Tigers beating the Orono Spartans 13-12 on Oct. 3. Marshall’s defense has been stellar all season long, conceding more than 10 points just twice and never more than 14.

But after Marshall beat Totino-Grace 22-9 in the quarterfinals last week, Tigers senior linebacker and leading rusher Andrew Stetler said that Orono was the toughest defensive assignment Marshall faced all season.

Orono, led in both passing and rushing yards by senior quarterback Griffin Mauer and averaging over 30 points a game, has the solid defense and balanced offense to test the Tigers.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

