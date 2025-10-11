Live scores and updates from Week 7 football around Minnesota

With one week remaining in the 2025 high school football regular season, standings in conference play and upcoming section tournament seeding come into focus, especially for teams hovering near the top or middle of their respective districts.

Strib Varsity is following big games happening Friday, including Waseca at Albert Lea, Mahtomedi at Cretin-Derham Hall and Andover at Osseo. There’s also one of the most popular games of the year — Edina vs. Minnetonka.

We’ll have scores and updates from other games around Minnesota.

You can follow our live scoreboard and watch livestreams of these three games:

Cretin-Derham Hall running back Ja'Dale Thompson (5) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Centennial 21, Blaine 14: The Bengals got back to within a touchdown on a 10-yard touchdown run by Jameson Niska. The back and forth continues for these Class 6A teams.

Lakeville South 13, Prior Lake 7: It’s halftime, and it’s tight. Lakeville South is 5-1 and ranked fourth in Class 6A. Prior Lake is 3-3.

3Q: Mahtomedi 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Mahtomedi quarterback Mark Graff scored his second touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run to extend his team’s lead to double figures. The Zephyrs relied with an entire drive on the ground.