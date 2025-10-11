Live scores and updates from Week 7 football around Minnesota
Strib Varsity reporters will provide updates from games at Cretin-Derham Hall, Osseo and Albert Lea.
Related Coverage
About the Authors
Jim Paulsen
Reporter
Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Marcus Fuller
Reporter
Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.See More
Alicia Tipcke
Videographer
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity.See More
Comments