Live scores and updates from Week 7 football around Minnesota

Strib Varsity reporters will provide updates from games at Cretin-Derham Hall, Osseo and Albert Lea.

Mahtomedi running back Jack Schneider (1) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during a game against Cretin-Derham Hall at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Marcus Fuller and Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

With one week remaining in the 2025 high school football regular season, standings in conference play and upcoming section tournament seeding come into focus, especially for teams hovering near the top or middle of their respective districts.

Strib Varsity is following big games happening Friday, including Waseca at Albert Lea, Mahtomedi at Cretin-Derham Hall and Andover at Osseo. There’s also one of the most popular games of the year — Edina vs. Minnetonka.

We’ll have scores and updates from other games around Minnesota.

You can follow our live scoreboard and watch livestreams of these three games:

Tune in at 9:30 p.m. for Episode 8 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Cretin-Derham Hall running back Ja'Dale Thompson (5) scores a touchdown during the first quarter at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on the University of St. Thomas campus in St. Paul, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Centennial 21, Blaine 14: The Bengals got back to within a touchdown on a 10-yard touchdown run by Jameson Niska. The back and forth continues for these Class 6A teams.

Lakeville South 13, Prior Lake 7: It’s halftime, and it’s tight. Lakeville South is 5-1 and ranked fourth in Class 6A. Prior Lake is 3-3.

3Q: Mahtomedi 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Mahtomedi quarterback Mark Graff scored his second touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run to extend his team’s lead to double figures. The Zephyrs relied with an entire drive on the ground.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Related Coverage

Centennial 21, Blaine 7: The Bengals got on the board with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jameson Niska to tight end Elijah Mancell, but Centennial answered with a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown by Tanner Dittrich.

Chaska 20, Waconia 3: Sam Summer scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to extend the Hawks’ lead.

2Q: Waseca 28, Albert Lea 10

Two touchdowns by Jordan Johnston, one on a run, the other on a kick return, have Waseca ahead near halftime in this matchup of successful Class 3A teams.

— Alicia Tipcke

Updates from around Minnesota

Mounds View 21, Forest Lake 10: Again it’s Beckham Wheeler to Godson Rufus-Okomhanru, this time for 62 yards and extending the Mustangs’ lead. That’s 2-4 Mounds View leading undefeated Forest Lake just before halftime.

St. Michael-Albertville 29, Moorhead 27: That’s a final score, STMA improving to 2-5. Moorhead, still playing without injured quarterback Jett Feeney, is 3-4.

Halftime: Mahtomedi 21, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Story of the first half was Jaxon Mitchell with 150 yards on two big plays, a 70-yard touchdown grab and a kickoff return in the second quarter. Both teams have avoided giving up long runs from two of the state’s top backs Ja’Dale Thompson and Jacob Reubish.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

St. Michael-Albertville 29, Moorhead 27: Austin Dryburgh throws two fourth-quarter TD passes to David Mack, and suddenly SMTA is right back in it in the fourth quarter.

Edina 20, Minnetonka 13: Mason West hit Sammy Stephenson with a 48-yard touchdown pass with a second left in the first half.

Final: Osseo 23, Andover 21

Osseo coach Derrin Lamker wasn’t about to settle for a tie.

After rallying from a 14-point halftime deficit only to trail by a point in the final minute, the Orioles drove downfield and got a 30-yard field goal from Ethan Khamvongsouk as time expired, lifting Osseo to victory over Andover.

— Jim Paulsen

4Q: Andover 21, Osseo 20

Osseo was playing for the win. The Orioles converted a fourth-and-1 on a pass by Kranz. But on fourth-and-13, a fake punt failed when the receiver was ruled to have stepped out of bounds before making a reception. He would have been a yard short had it counted, anyway.

The Orioles have forced a punt but now have to go 80 yards in 1:31.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Rogers 17, Anoka 7: Garrett Honnoll made a 22-yard field goal with 12.2 seconds left in the first half to give the Royals a 10-point lead at halftime. Remember, Anoka is the team that surpassed 100 points combined in its past two games and lost both by a point.

Pequot Lakes 35, Two Harbors 0: Undefeated Pequot Lakes, No. 2 in Class 3A, is in control against Two Harbors, 5-1 and good enough to receive votes in the Class 3A media poll.

Updates from around Minnesota

Minnetonka 13, Edina 13: Chase Bjorgaard scores from 8 yards 1:46 before halftime and ties it up.

Mounds View 14, Forest Lake 10: A pass from Beckham Wheeler to Godson Rufus-Okomhanru gives the Mustangs the lead.

2Q: Mahtomedi 21, Cretin-Derham Hall 14

Cretin-Derham Hall’s Ja’Dale Thompson tied the score with 1:34 left in the second quarter, but everything fell apart just before halftime. The Raiders gave up an 80-yard Mahtomedi kickoff return by Jaxon Mitchell for a touchdown and fumbled on the first play of the ensuing possession.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Centennial 14, Blaine 0: Edwin (Inyene) Ekah extends the Cougars’ lead with a 17-yard touchdown run with 8:04 left in the first half.

St. Michael-Albertville 29, Moorhead 13: Another TD pass by Ty Haring has STMA pulling away.

4Q: Andover 21, Osseo 20

Osseo is feeling it now. The Orioles have held Andover to two punts in the second half, and they just cut the lead to a single point on an 18-yard run by QB Wes Kranz. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete. Andover remains in the lead.

— Jim Paulsen

2Q: Mahtomedi 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Mahtomedi quarterback Mark Graff scrambled out of the pocket seemingly with nothing open down the field on third-and-6. Graff banked on his wide receiver Jaxon Mitchell to get separation on the sideline — and the gamble paid off. They connected for a 70-yard touchdown pass that gave the Zephyrs the lead.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Minnetonka 13, Edina 0: Both touchdowns were on passes by Caleb Francois, usually a run-focused quarterback. Minnetonka is No. 1 in Class 6A and the Minnesota Top 25.

This X post shows one of the TDs:

3Q: Andover 21, Osseo 14

Osseo is not backing down from Andover. After forcing the Huskies to punt on their opening possession, the Orioles went 82 yards in 10 plays. They capped the drive with a 2-yard pass from Wes Kranz to Stephon Barcenas.

Impressive way for Osseo to start the second half.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Centennial 7, Blaine 0: Isaac Belinske-Strauss scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on the opening possession of the game. This game pits two sturdy Class 6A teams. Centennial is 5-1 and ranked fourth in the class. Blaine is 4-2 and had enough votes in the media poll to rank 12th.

Fergus Falls 7, Marshall 7: It’s a close one between two Class 4A powers. Marshall is undefeated and ranked second, Fergus Falls 5-1 and ranked eighth.

1Q: Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Mahtomedi 6

Mahtomedi’s first play of the night resulted in a 3-yard loss on the ground, so it looked to the passing game to get the offense going. Mark Graff connected with Gavin Bifulk for a 32-yard pass to get within CDH territory. A few plays later, running back Jacob Reubish scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.

— Marcus Fuller

The Camden-North forfeit, explained

Minneapolis North coach Charles Adams said he was told Camden had to forfeit tonight’s game because of numerous players with tardy and attendance issues.

Polars quarterback Logan Lachermeier was disappointed. “I’m super bummed because this was supposed to be Senior Night against our rivals that we haven’t played in a while,” he said in a text message.

North and Camden last played each other in 2019, when Camden was still known as Minneapolis Patrick Henry.

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Waseca 14, Albert Lea 7

Waseca’s Deron Russell has scored twice, on a 40-yard reception and a 60-yard punt return. Russell is committed to North Dakota State for football and also is a hot basketball prospect. Waseca (6-0) is ranked fourth in Class 3A. Albert Lea (5-1) is having its best season in decades.

— Alicia Tipcke

1Q: Cretin-Derham Hall 7, Mahtomedi 0

Cretin-Derham Hall’s offense showed no signs of slowing down against undefeated Mahtomedi with a 12-play, 69-yard scoring drive to open the game. Senior running back Ja’Dale Thompson punched it in on a 3-yard touchdown run. Thompson had eight carries for 33 yards on the drive.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

St. Michael-Albertville 22, Moorhead 13: Quarterback Ty Haring adds a touchdown pass to his touchdown run for STMA.

Eden Prairie 21, Eastview 0: Jackson Bakkum’s 7-yard TD run has the Eagle up by three touchowns eight seconds before halftime.

Chaska 7, Waconia 0: Two plays after an interception, Justin Greathouse scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. Chaska is ranked 10th in Class 5A, and Waconia got enough votes to call itself 11th.

Halftime: Andover 21, Osseo 7

Two stops by the Andover defense on fourth-and-1 told the story of the second quarter. Osseo reached the Andover 1 with a chance to tie, but a quarterback sneak by Osseo’s Wes Kranz was ruled short of the goal line (I thought he was in, but my opinion doesn’t count).

Andover then went 99 yards for a touchdown, scoring on a 26-yard scamper by Joseph Mapson. Osseo moved on the ground when it got the ball back, but another tough stand by the Andover defense turned the ball over on downs at midfield. Andover ran out the clock to take a two-touchdown lead into the break.

It’s Senior Night at Osseo, when each senior player is introduced with his family at halftime. Rather than retreat to the locker room like other coaches do, Lamker stayed on the field and helped the players and families get lined up, shaking every hand. And Osseo has 40 seniors. It’s a big chore. It’s easy to see why Lamker’s return was so highly anticipated.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Zimmerman 21, Westonka 6: Thomas McEachern scored his third touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run with 2:56 left in the first half.

St. Michael-Albertville 15, Moorhead 13: Two quick seconde-quarter TDs have STMA in the lead.

The sun is setting at Wayzata High School, where the one-win Trojans are taking on undefeated Maple Grove, No. 1 in the Minnesota Star Tribune and Class 6A. (Chris Carr/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Minnesota

Moorhead 13, St. Michael-Albertville 0: Taye Reich has scored on runs of 57 and 49 yards. We like to point out what these Metro West district teams have gone through. The Spuds are 3-3, with losses to Minnetonka, Maple Grove and Eden Prairie, all ranked in Class 6A’s top 10. All of St. Michael-Albertville’s five losses were to teams that have held or still hold top-10 6A rankings.

Eden Prairie 14, Eastview 0: Andrew Johnson added a TD run for the Eagles.

1Q, Andover 14, Osseo 7

Not the start Derrin Lamker and Osseo was hoping for. Andover QB Joseph Mapson is 6-for-6 on the Huskies’ first two drives, both of which ended up in the end zone.

Osseo got a little back when junior running back Mikey Criswell took a handoff and broke through the Andover line, going 51 yards for a touchdown. As we’ve seen this season, Andover can score some points, but the Huskies can give up a few, too.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Eden Prairie 7, Eastview 0: Justice Bates scored on a 1-yard run for the No. 6 team in Class 6A. Eden Prairie is 4-2, Eastview 2-4.

Richfield 34, Columbia Heights 0: Richfield is well on the way to getting above .500.

1Q: Andover 7, Osseo 0

Following an interception by linebacker Gage Roeder, Andover went 61 yards in nine plays, taking a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard dive by QB Joseph Mapson.

The Huskies are moving the ball through the air.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Andover at Osseo

Osseo head coach Derrin Lamker couldn’t hide the grin on his face no matter how he tried. He’s back where he belongs, coaching Osseo football. He admitted before the game it’s a different place than the one he left 10 years ago (to coach at Edina and Augsburg), but, he said, “This is what I love to do, coach kids.” He said there was so much that goes along with coaching in college, such as the constant recruiting, that he felt like he never had time to enjoy his position. “You were coaching from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” he said.

Lamker said Osseo has 40 seniors out this year, but only nine juniors, one of whom is a starter. A change is going to have to happen to keep the program healthy, such as a possible co-op with fellow district member Park Center.

Andover coach Tom Develice said his Huskies are a better team since their wild 62-61 victory over Anoka two weeks ago. The Huskies faced adversity in the first half of that game when DB/WR Tristen Chenowith was removed from the field on a stretcher. “They were a little shell-shocked,” Develice said.

The Huskies rallied from a 20-point halftime deficit to win. “I was so proud of how that team responded,” he said. “I learned a lot about that team that game.”

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Mahtomedi at Cretin-Derham Hall

Cretin-Derham Hall has had something to prove since its season-opening loss against St. Thomas Academy. The Raiders have been unbeaten in their past five games while averaging 48 points, but their biggest test since the opener is arguably the game tonight against Mahtomedi at the University of St. Thomas.

The Zephyrs enter the matchup with a 6-0 record, and they’ve made a big improvement since their first game of the season, especially on defense. Their past four opponents have combined for just three touchdowns.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Some results are already in, including one from Friday involving two Minneapolis schools. Camden forfeited the game that was to be played at North. The two schools haven’t met since 2019, when Camden was known as Patrick Henry, but they are both part of the Skyway TC-Blue district this season. The Polars are 7-0, ranked fifth in Class 3A and wielding one of the most productive passing offenses in the state. Camden is 2-5.

As is true every season, some teams played Thursday to set up for Wednesday games next week, before MEA weekend. Highlights of the Thursday action:

Hastings 49, Burnsville 7: Zack Shatek scored five touchdowns for Hastings (4-3), four on runs and one on a punt return. He rushed for 232 yards on nine carries.

Monticello 22, Elk River 14: Monticello, 6-1 and ranked 23rd in the Minnesota Top 25 and sixth in Class 5A, trailed by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter but didn’t let the Elks score again. That’s notable because Elk River, 5-2 and ranked sixth in 5A, was averaging 45 points per game.

Jackson County Central 44, Luverne 13: Jackson County Central, No. 1 in Class 2A, won its 19th game in a row. Luverne (5-2) is no slouch. It received votes in the Class 3A media poll, effectively ranking 11th.

Minneota 75, Yellow Medicine East 6: Minneota, ranked first in Class 1A, ran its winning streak to 40 games. The Vikings scored four touchdowns in each of the first two quarters.

Hill-Murray 28, Simley 0: Hill-Murray (6-1) is ranked ninth in Class 4A.

