Replay of Week 8 football: Maple Grove rallies, Rosemount holds on, and STA dominates

The 2025 high school football regular season came to a close Wednesday night. Teams across the state now wait to see where they’re seeded in section tournaments or the 32-team Class 6A state tournament bracket.

Here’s an explainer on what comes next.

Strib Varsity reported from major games happening Wednesday. Here are the recaps:

Scroll through our scoreboard to catch up on results across the state, and read how the Minnesota Top 25 fared in Week 8.

These games are available to watch on demand:

And you can also watch Episode 9 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois is stopped by the Maple Grove defense in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Final scores around Minnesota

Byron 21, Totino-Grace 14: Byron, No. 1 in Class 4A, makes it through the regular season without a loss.

Waseca 21, New Ulm 14: That’s an 8-0 regular season for Waseca.