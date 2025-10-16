Skip to main content
Replay of Week 8 football: Maple Grove rallies, Rosemount holds on, and STA dominates

Moorhead wins a wild one over Edina, Bloomington Jefferson beats rival Kennedy in new stadium.

Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney (11) reacts on the sideline in the final minute of the game against Minnetonka on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller, Jim Paulsen, Joe Christensen and Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The 2025 high school football regular season came to a close Wednesday night. Teams across the state now wait to see where they’re seeded in section tournaments or the 32-team Class 6A state tournament bracket.

Here’s an explainer on what comes next.

Strib Varsity reported from major games happening Wednesday. Here are the recaps:

Scroll through our scoreboard to catch up on results across the state, and read how the Minnesota Top 25 fared in Week 8.

These games are available to watch on demand:

And you can also watch Episode 9 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois is stopped by the Maple Grove defense in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Final scores around Minnesota

Byron 21, Totino-Grace 14: Byron, No. 1 in Class 4A, makes it through the regular season without a loss.

Waseca 21, New Ulm 14: That’s an 8-0 regular season for Waseca.

Prior Lake 29, Farmington 15: Cole Brinkman intercepted a Tigers pass to seal the victory for the Lakers.

Prior Lake 29, Farmington 15: Aiden Mbinda ran for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:38 left to give the Lakers a two-touchdown lead.

Champlin Park 35, Osseo 21: Miles Felton is up to four touchdown runs for Champlin Park.

Final: Rosemount 20, Lakeville South 15

The Irish got a 53-yard touchdown run from Savion Severson, and a 40-yard fleaflicker touchdown pass from Finn Macken to Jakhai Hollie, taking a 17-0 lead into halftime.

Lakeville South rallied, making it a one-possession game, but Rosemount held on for the win.

Rosemount (ranked No. 5 in 6A) improved to 7-1, with its only loss coming against Centennial in the season opener. Visiting Lakeville South (No. 3 in 6A) fell to 6-2.

— Joe Christensen

Final: Maple Grove 30, Minnetonka 14

Maple Grove coach Adam Spurrell acknowledged that this one was a biggie. After all, Maple Grove and Minnetonka had been Nos. 1 and 2 in Class 6A for most of the season. But he wasn’t about to make it out to be bigger than it was.

“It’s a big game, sure, but we’re happy with where we’re at,” he said before the game.

After spotting Minnetonka two first-quarter touchdowns, Maple Grove ripped off 30 straight points in a 30-14 victory.

Maple Grove flipped the script in the second quarter, going 77 yards in 12 plays to cut the deficit to a single touchdown.

More important, the Crimson defense found a way to shut down Minnetonka QB Caleb Francois, who had run wild in the first quarter.

Maple Grove improved to 8-0. Minnetonka suffered its second straight loss, falling to 6-2.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Glencoe-Silver Lake 20, Watertown-Mayer 19: Jackson Onell threw his second touchdown pass to Sam Plahn to get the Royals within a point. The extra point was blocked after a 15-yard penalty on the Royals.

Holy Family 17, Rockford 8: Noah Galvin ran for his second touchdown to extend the Fire lead with 6:06 left.

Updates from around Minnesota

Blaine 35, Andover 14: Jameson Niska ran in another TD, and Derek Obwaya scored, too. The Bengals are three TDs up on the Huskies, but we’ll assume nothing because the Huskies tend to score suddenly.

Monticello 35, Bemidji 30: The Magic, No. 6 in Class 5A, take a late lead over 4-3 Bemidji.

4Q: Rosemount 20, Lakeville South 15

Junior RB Griffen Dean burst for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:28 remaining, trimming Rosemount’s lead.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 27: We have a final score and a spectacular list of scoring plays. Carsyn Kleffman, Dylan Ramert and Levi Harris all had two TDs for the Elks, who win by rout in this matchup of teams ranked in Class 5A’s top 10. It’s worth pointing out, because someone will have to play CDH in the playoffs, that Isaak Johnson threw three touchdown passes.

Osseo 21, Champlin Park 21: Philip Sieh scores for Osseo, and 6-1 Champlin Park is threatened.

Glencoe-Silver Lake 20, Watertown-Mayer 13: Jackson Onell threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Sam Plahn with 3:03 to get the Royals within a touchdown of the Panthers.

St. Michael-Albertville 48, Hopkins 12: Final, and again we wonder what records these Metro West teams would have in most any other district.

Chanhassen 28, Rochester Mayo 10: Peyton Ramsey ran for a 5-yard touchdown for the Storm with 4:25 left in the third quarter.

4Q: Rosemount 20, Lakeville South 9

Bennett Simmering nailed a 30-yard field goal with 6:20 remaining to give the Irish more breathing room.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Bloomington Jefferson 7, Bloomington Kennedy 0: The score is final at Bloomington Jefferson’s new stadium.

St. Michael-Albertville 48, Hopkins 12: Luke Sumstad ran for a 99-yard touchdown with 3:28 left. Lincoln Robideau recorded his second interception of the game on the ensuing drive.

Champlin Park 21, Osseo 14: Two touchdowns by Miles Felton give the 6-1 Rebels a lead.

Tartan 50, Burnsville 26: That final score makes Tartan 5-3.

End 3Q: Maple Grove 24, Minnetonka 14

Maple Grove running back James Engle (24) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against Minnetonka. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

And just like that, Maple Grove goes 76 yards in two plays, taking a 24-14 lead on a 27-yard scamper (a very appropriate descriptive word) by running back James Engle. On the previous play, Maple Grove got explosive with a 49-yard pass from Kaden Harney to Jeffrey Nordvold, who was wide open down the seam.

Everything is going Maple Grove’s way.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Woodbury 21, East Ridge 0: Mark Mathis has accounted for all three TDs, two on runs and one on a pass reception. These are teams with plenty to lose. Woodbury is 5-2, East Ridge 4-3.

Mounds View 21, White Bear Lake 7: Beckham Wheeler’s second TD of the game puts Mounds View up two scores.

End 3Q: Rosemount 17, Lakeville South 9

Lakeville South switched quarterbacks and had its best drive so far in this game. Griffen Dean ran for a 4-yard touchdown, and the Cougars made it a one-possession game all of a sudden.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Moorhead 51, Edina 44: OK, it’s safe now. Moorhead wins this wild game.

Buffalo 45, Park Center 8: Final, and Buffalo is 5-3.

3Q: Maple Grove 17, Minnetonka 14

Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney (11) evades the tackle attempt by Minnetonka's Brady Young (13) for a touchdown in the third quarter. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Maple Grove made a statement, taking the second-half kickoff and going 80 yards in 12 plays, taking 6:28 off the clock. QB Kaden Harney scored on a 6-yard keeper around left end to make the score 17-14 Crimson.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

Moorhead 51, Edina 44: Jett Feeney hits David Mack for a TD with 10 seconds left in the game. Edina led 44-43 just minutes ago on a Mason West to Sammy Stephenson TD for the lead.

Rogers 28, Eagan 20: Final score here. The Royals stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-goal to seal the victory.

Chanhassen 21, Rochester Mayo 2: James Kopfmann caught his second touchdown pass of the game with 12 seconds left in the first half.

Final: St. Thomas Academy 35, Mahtomedi 7

St. Thomas Academy finished the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2022 after running away from Mahtomedi. The Zephyrs were scoreless until early in the fourth quarter and kept well under their 200-yards-per-game average.

— Marcus Fuller

3Q: Rosemount 17, Lakeville South 2

The snap went over Rosemount punter Bennett Simmering’s head, and he wisely kicked it out of the back of the end zone for a safety. The Cougars’ first points of the game.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Bemidji 22, Monticello 19: The Magic, No. 6 in Class 5A, trails 4-3 Bemidji.

South St. Paul 38, Breck 6: That’s a final score, and South St. Paul finishes the regular season 7-1, the only loss to Hill-Murray.

Holy Family 10, Rockford 0: Noah Galvin runs for a touchdown to extend the Fire lead. Holy Family is 5-2 and looking for a good playoff seed.

Elk River 54, Cretin-Derham Hall 21: Isaak Johnson threw two quick TD passes for CDH, but Elk River got another TD from Carsyn Kleffman.

Moorhead 43, Edina 36: Another Jett Feeney to David Mack connection put the Spuds up, then Zak Walker returned a kick 88 yards for a TD after Edina’s Chase Bjorgaard scored his third touchdown of the game. We are reminded again that the Metro West district in Class 6A is a bear.

Blaine 21, Andover 14: Jameson Niska runs for another TD, and the Bengals (4-3) lead the Huskies (5-2).

Halftime: Minnetonka 14, Maple Grove 10

Maple Grove drove downfield just before the half, reaching the Minnetonka 6-yard-line, but the Skippers defense stiffened, forcing a 23-yard field goal from Preston Berg. It was a win for both teams: Maple Grove cuts the lead before halftime and Minnetonka gets a big stop. Crimson gets the ball to start the second half.

— Jim Paulsen

4Q: St. Thomas Academy 35, Mahtomedi 7

The Zephyrs finally get their first score of the night to open the fourth quarter. Jaxon Mitchell’s 31-yard catch gives them the biggest play of the game. That set up a 16-yard TD run from Mark Graff, but the damage was already done.

— Marcus Fuller

3Q: St. Thomas Academy 35, Mahtomedi 0

Senior Todd Rogalski made several defenders miss before breaking away for his second touchdown of the game on a 70-yard punt return late in the third quarter. Rogalski also had a kickoff return for a touchdown in his previous home game Oct. 3 in a win vs. Hastings.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 47, Cretin-Derham Hall 7: Dylan Ramert scored two rushing touchdowns for the Elks. We’ll suspend updates on this one, but not before this reminder: Cretin-Derham Hall is 6-1 and ranked seventh in Class 5A. Elk River is 5-2 and No. 9

Eden Prairie 14, Wayzata 0: The Eagles, No. 6 in Class 6A, are two TDs up on 1-6 Wayzata.

Halftime: Rosemount 17, Lakeville South 0

Lakeville South has mostly run the ball but can’t get anything going. So the Cougars tried a pass, and Rosemount’s George Cullen grabbed an interception. The Irish made it hurt, getting a big play on a fleaflicker. Dixon Mayon pitched it back to Finn Macken, who hit a wide-open Jakhai Hollie for a 40-yard touchdown with 40 seconds remaining in the half.

— Joe Christensen

2Q: Minnetonka 14, Maple Grove 7

Maple Grove wide receiver Josh Thompson (12) celebrates with teammates Noah Spears (74) and Brelan Coleman (50) after scoring a touchdown against Minnetonka in the second quarter at Maple Grove School on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Maple Grove responded with a 12-play, 77-yard scoring drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Kaden Harney to Josh Thompson. The Crimson defense then shut down Minnetonka three-and-out, forcing a punt. Good counterpunch from the Crimson.

— Jim Paulsen

Updates from around Minnesota

St. Michael-Albertville 28, Hopkins 6: Wyatt Mosher runs for his third touchdown of the game with 6:29 left in the third quarter.

Rogers 21, Eagan 20: Ethan Fortin scores on a 1-yard run to put the Royals back in front with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

Elk River 34, Cretin-Derham Hall 7: Caleb Healy scored this time, and the Elks, No. 9 in 5A, are pushing this lead toward insurmountable territory against the No. 7 team in the class.

Blaine 14, Andover 7: Jameson Niska scored from a yard out for Blaine.

3Q: St. Thomas Academy 28, Mahtomedi 0

For the second time Wednesday night, St. Thomas Academy wide receiver Grant English caught a touchdown pass, but this time it was a 64-yard pass from running back Dominic Baez. That was Baez’s second TD through the air this year.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

White Bear Lake 7, Mounds View 7: Oluwatomi Animasaun pulled White Bear Lake even with a 44-yard scoring run.

Stewartville 20, Delano 0: Brody Buckmeier ran for a 1-yard touchdown for Stewartville with 1:54 left in the first half. Stewartville is 5-2 and No. 5 in Class 4A. Delano is also 5-2.

2Q: Rosemount 10, Lakeville South 0

Senior kicker Bennett Simmering hit a 28-yard field goal, stretching Rosemount’s lead.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Blaine 7, Andover 7: The Bengals took a lead against the No. 9 team in Class 6A, but the Huskies responded. Devin Clark scored for Blaine, and Andover responded with a Joseph Mapson TD run.

Osseo 7, Champlin Park 7: Osseo got a TD from Noah Graves, and Preston Nelson scored for Champlin Park. Champlin Park is No. 7 in Class 6A. Osseo is 4-3 and unranked.

1Q: Minnetonka 14, Maple Grove 0

Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois, center, scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Maple Grove on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s been all Minnetonka. The Skippers are getting a good push at the line of scrimmage and their runners are 3 yards into the Maple Grove defense before they encounter resistance. Francois scored his second TD of the game, a 5-yarder off right tackle. Maple Grove needs to right the ship quickly.

— Jim Paulsen

End 1Q: Rosemount 7, Lakeville South 0

RB Savion Severson, who had a 53-yard touchdown run, was shaken up on the next possession. Looked to be an upper-body injury, but he remained in the game.

— Joe Christensen

Halftime: St. Thomas Academy 21, Mahtomedi 0

St. Thomas Academy’s Todd Rogalski was the MVP of the first half. Rogalski’s interception was the biggest play defensively in the second quarter. The 5-foot-11 senior had a 16-yard catch that helped set up the second TD of the game. His 40-yard catch put an exclamation point on the one-sided first half after he dove into the end zone. Mahtomedi had no answer for the Cadets after keeping them scoreless in the first quarter.

— Marcus Fuller

1Q: Minnetonka 7, Maple Grove 0

Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown against Maple Grove on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Skippers, with Caleb Francois at QB, went 78 yards in nine plays, all on the ground, to take the early lead on a 2-yard run by Francois. The Skippers punched first; how will Maple Grove hit back?

— Jim Paulsen

1Q: Rosemount 7, Lakeville South 0

Junior running back Savion Severson made a great cut near the line of scrimmage and raced 53 yards for a touchdown.

— Joe Christensen

Updates from around Minnesota

Elk River 28, Cretin-Derham Hall 7: Levi Harris scored again for the Elks, running 24 yards this time, with 30 seconds left in the first half. That came 21 seconds after J’Dale Thompson passed 8 yards to Dawit Chimedesa for a Cretin-Derham Hall touchdown.

Pine Island 7, Chatfield 0: Scores from the 7 p.m. starts are already arriving. Nick Thein scored on a 44-yard run for Pine Island, 7-0 and No. 6 in Class 3A. Chatfield (6-1) is No. 8 in Class 2A.

Updates from around Minnesota

Moorhead 21, Edina 21: Jett Feeney passed for another touchdown, this one 18 yards to Jaimeson Dunlap with a second left in the first half. Don’t diminish the importance of these 6A games pitting teams just above and below .500. A No. 3 seed is much better than a No. 5 seed.

Eagan 20, Rogers 14: Gage Halvorson ran for a 59-yard touchdown run to put the Wildcats back in front with 2:00 left in the first half. These are 2-5 teams angling for better seeding in Class 6A’s 32-team state tournament bracket, which will be released Thursday morning. Watch stribvarsity.com for that news midmorning.

Buffalo 29, Park Center 8: Adam Assen caught an 80-yard touchdown pass to get the Pirates on the board with 4:54 left in the first half.

2Q: St. Thomas Academy 21, Mahtomedi 0

Mahtomedi’s first turnover of the game proved costly in the second quarter. Todd Rogalski turned his interception into the second straight TD on a short field for St. Thomas Academy. Rogalski scored on a 40-yard scoring pass from Karl with 2:22 left in the first half.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Rogers 14, Eagan 13: Easton Ridlehoover ran for a touchdown to put the Royals in front with 9:47 left in the first half.

Elk River 20, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Levi Harris scored on an 83-yard run, and the Elks are three TDs ahead in this clash of prominent Class 5A teams.

St. Michael-Albertville 14, Hopkins 6: Wyatt Mosher runs for a 2-yard touchdown for the Knights with 6:00 left in the first half.

2Q: St. Thomas Academy 14, Mahtomedi 0

The Cadets found their formula to move the ball with a balanced attack. On the second scoring drive, St. Thomas Academy quarterback Tristan Karl connected on four of five passes for 36 yards, including a 7-yard TD to Grant English.

— Marcus Fuller

Updates from around Minnesota

Edina 14, Moorhead 14: The action is fast at Edina, and we see Jett Feeney is back in action. He has returned from a shoulder injury, throwing a 14-yard TD pass to David Mack. That came after a 22-yard scoring run by Taye Reich. The Hornets worked a 14-yard TD pass from Mason West to Luke Ansems into the mix.

Buffalo 15, Park Center 0: Hendrix Gatz returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Buffalo (4-3) is rolling.

2Q: St. Thomas Academy 7, Mahtomedi 0

It was a defensive battle early, both teams going scoreless in the first quarter. St. Thomas Academy struck first with Dominic Baez’s 7-yard touchdown run. It was his 16th rushing TD this season. Baez had a 49-yard run in the first quarter, but the Cadets missed a field goal.

— Marcus Fuller

Around Minnesota

Elk River 14, Cretin-Derham Hall 0: Elk River already has two long rushing touchdowns against the Raiders, 5-2 and No. 7 in Class 5A. Elk River (5-2) is ranked ninth. Carsyn Kleffman scored on a 21-yard run, and Braedon Becker scored on a 43-yard run.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7, East Grand Forks 0: Jace Baumgartner scored on a 14-yard run. Dilworth-Glyndon Felton is 5-2, East Grand Forks 4-3.

Buffalo 8, Park Center 0: Grant Benson got the Bison on the board with a touchdown run with 2:08 left in the first quarter.

Edina 7, Moorhead 0: We’re underway and scoring at Edina. Chase Bjorgaard got in on a 2-yard run. Edina is 4-3, Moorhead 3-4, but nobody really wants to play either team. Each has lost to Maple Grove and Eden Prairie, right off the top of the Class 6A rankings.

Pregame: Lakeville South at Rosemount

Rosemount and Lakeville South are both 6-1 and prominent in the Class 6A rankings going into tonight's game at Rosemount. (Joe Christensen/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

It’s cold and damp at Rosemount High School for this top-five matchup between the Irish (ranked No. 5 in 6A) and Lakeville South (No. 3 in 6A). It’s time for the regular-season finale, with all kinds of playoff seeding situations on the line.

Both teams are 6-1, enjoying turnaround seasons. Lakeville South went 6-4 last year, and Rosemount went 1-8. When those teams met, South defeated Rosemount 21-9.

This time, our Jim Paulsen predicts a 17-14 win for South, and Marcus Fuller has Rosemount winning 24-20.

— Joe Christensen

Pregame: Minnetonka at Maple Grove

Minnetonka players take to the field before the game at Maple Grove School on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There are rumors that Minnetonka coach Mark Esch is considering starting QB Caden Gutzmer. Nothing concrete, and things could change after warmups, but it’s not out of the question. Getting Gutzmer back could be a game-changer. Granted, he hasn’t played for three weeks, and he could be battling rust, but getting him back allows the Skippers to move Caleb Francois back to tailback, where he was amazing in the early stages of the season.

Stay tuned.

Minnetonka quarterback Caleb Francois warms up at Maple Grove School in Maple Grove, Minn., on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Despite what Minnetonka does, Maple Grove has been the best team in the state for the past two years, and the Crimson deserve all the accolades. They will have to deal with any wrinkles cooked up by Minnetonka defensive coordinator Matt Lombardi, who, let’s not forget, coached Maple Grove for 11 years and one state title. I guarantee Lombardi wants to win this game, but schemes only count for so much. Maple Grove’s secret sauce is talent and plenty of it. The Crimson come at opponents in waves and overwhelm them.

Maple Grove beat Minnetonka twice last year, including in the Class 6A championship game. Both teams are jazzed for this one. Should be fun.

— Jim Paulsen

Pregame: Mahtomedi at St. Thomas Academy

The field awaits two undefeated teams, Mahtomedi and St. Thomas Academy, meeting on the final day of the regular season. (Marcus Fuller/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Thomas Academy opened the season with an impressive win vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, proving it was a team to watch.

The Cadets (7-0) became the No. 1 team in Class 5A after beating Chanhassen and haven’t looked back. But their biggest test since then is arguably their final regular-season game tonight vs. Mahtomedi.

The Zephyrs (7-0) were flying under the radar as one of three unbeatens in the class’ top 10, but they jumped to No. 3 after escaping CDH last week, 28-27.

St. Thomas Academy lost to Mahtomedi in the 2022 playoffs but otherwise has defeated the Zephyrs every year since 2018.

— Marcus Fuller

