Week 6’s biggest moments: No. 1 Maple Grove rallies; Andover, Anoka get wild again

Updates from around Minnesota
Maple Grove 21, St. Michael-Albertville 16: The No. 1 team in Class 6A holds a fourth-quarter lead. The Crimson scored on a fourth-and-1 play, then added a 43-yard touchdown run after forcing an interception. The Knights got a Wyatt Mosher 2-yard touchdown run.
Woodbury 21, Mounds View 17: On the first play after getting a fourth-down stop, Emmett Snuggerud swung a pass to Shawn Rekowski for a 64-yard touchdown.
Updates from around Minnesota
Blaine 31, Osseo 14: It’s final, and Blaine is 4-2. Osseo falls to .500, 3-3.
Two Harbors 40, Proctor 6: Two Harbors rolls and is now 5-1.
Updates from around Minnesota
St. Michael-Albertville 10, Maple Grove 7: The Knights lead at halftime on a Wyatt Mosher touchdown run and Zach Marble field goal. The two scores came on back-to-back possessions with an onside kick recovery in between late in the first quarter. That’s the No. 1 team in every ranking that matters, the Minnesota Top 25 and the Class 6A media poll, trailing a 1-4 team. All of STMA’s losses have been to teams in or near the top 10 in Class 6A.
Halftime: Kasson-Mantorville 20, Byron 20
As we head into the second half, the question for both teams will be whether either defense can slow down the run game, which has been terrific for both offenses. On the Byron side, running back Carson Heimer has been everything we expected — with more than 100 yards on the ground already. For K-M, the option attack led by quarterback Grady Babcock has been just as effective.
Comments