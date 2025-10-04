Week 6’s biggest moments: No. 1 Maple Grove rallies; Andover, Anoka get wild again

We’re in the home stretch of the 2025 high school football season, with the end of the regular season not even two weeks out.

Strib Varsity followed big games Friday, including Chanhassen’s victory at Chaska, St. Thomas Academy’s win over Hastings and Byron’s win over Kasson-Mantorville. Here are the recaps:

Check out our scoreboard for more, and replay these three games, which were livestreamed by Strib Varsity:

See how it all went down on Episode 7 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.”

Chanhassen wide receiver Loghan Gustad celebrates with teammate James Kopfmann (11) after Gustad scored the first touchdown of the game Friday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

More craziness for Anoka

Anoka lost a wild one for the second week in a row, losing 42-41 to Champlin Park, ranked ninth in Class 6A. The Tornadoes fell 62-61 to Andover last week.

On Friday, the score was tied 21-21 at halftime and 28-28 after three quarters. Blake Sieben’s TD run gave Anoka a 35-28 lead with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter after a 13-play, 75-yard drive. It was Anoka’s first lead since 7-6 in the first quarter.

Preston Nelson’s 10-yard TD run with 3:35 left tied it 35-35. Then Nelson’s 4-yard TD run with 1:39 left made it 42-35. Sieben followed that up by scoring on a 3-yard run as time expired. Anoka went for two, but a pass was incomplete.

Anoka is 0-6; its past three losses were by four points, one point and one point.