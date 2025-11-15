Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday is the final day of football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, where five more teams move into next week’s Prep Bowl.

You can also follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. All games are streamed live on NSPN.

You can find Prep Bowl matchups, schedules, streaming and ticket info here.

Saturday’s Schedule

Class 1A: 9 a.m. Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Minneota; 11:30 a.m. Murray County Central vs. Breckenridge

Class 3A: 2 p.m. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Waseca; 4:30 p.m. Minneapolis North vs. Annandale

Class 5A: 7 p.m. Chanhassen vs. Elk River

2Q: Mahnomen/Waubun 8, Minneota 7

Set up by an 18-yard run that senior tight end Brody Lhotka muscled through with his size, quarterback Blake McMullen dove in for a 1-yard score. McMullen rushed again for the two-point conversion and gave the Thunderbirds the lead early in the second quarter.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer