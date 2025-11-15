Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Set up by an 18-yard run that senior tight end Brody Lhotka muscled through with his size, quarterback Blake McMullen dove in for a 1-yard score. McMullen rushed again for the two-point conversion and gave the Thunderbirds the lead early in the second quarter.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
End 1Q: Minneota 7, Mahnomen/Waubun 0
Based on the success these teams have running the ball, it’s no surprise this game is moving quickly, the first quarter only eating up 18 minutes of real time. Mahnomen/Waubun strung together a nice drive, with 34 yards from the legs of quarterback Blake McMullen, but was stopped on 4th-and-2 at the edge of the red zone, thanks to a tackle by Hunter Carstensen to start the second quarter.
The Vikings got on the board first after senior running back Easton Johnson ran into the end zone for a 7-yard score on a reverse action play for his 10th rushing touchdown for the season. Minneota’s offensive line made way for 25 yards from leading rusher senior Kellen Bradley on the 7-play, 42-yard drive that ate up most of the first half of the first quarter.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
Pregame: Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Minneota
The last time that Minneota (11-0) lost a football game was Oct. 19, 2022. Since then, the Class 1A program from southwest Minnesota has won 44 straight games and three of its 10 state championships. It’s perhaps fitting that the team mascot is the Vikings, since they’ve found so much success in the home of the NFL team that shares their nickname.
Today, in Saturday morning’s first Class 1A state semifinal, it’s Mahnomen/Waubun’s (11-0) turn to try and snap the longest active win streak in Minnesota football. The Thunderbirds, making the trip to downtown Minneapolis from north of Detroit Lakes, were 2018 champions in the first year of their co-op after winning eight Prep Bowls as just Mahnomen. They have reached the state tournament the past four seasons and lost in the semifinals to Springfield last fall.
Both teams have put up some staggering point totals this season: Minneota averaging over 53 points per game, and Mahnomen/Waubun nearly 39. But the Vikings have been the clear cream of the crop in small class football as of late, so the Thunderbirds have their task cut out for them today.
