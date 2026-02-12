Luverne hockey in high pursuit of state tournament glory

Surrounded by the Blue Mounds prairie reserve and a sea of corn and soybeans, Luverne is a peculiar pocket for a growing hockey hotbed.

Four hundred and eighty miles south of Northern Minnesota’s hockey player-producing landscape, Luverne is known for hearty hoopers and corn-fed offensive linemen.

That is, until recently.

The Luverne boys hockey team now boasts one of the state’s leaders in goals (40) and points (79) in senior forward Maddux Domagala and sits at 20-3-1 on the season. Over the past decade, it has produced players like Easton Johnson and Jaxon Nelson, alums now pursuing pro hockey dreams in the U.S. National Development Team and the American Hockey League.

The Cardinals, No. 21 in Strib Varsity’s latest ranking of the state’s best 25 teams, are the second-highest scoring boys team in Minnesota this season, averaging 7.5 goal per game (180 goals in 24 games).

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, the girls hockey team (19-9-0) secured its seventh state appearance since 2016, either as an independent team or as a cooperative, with five consecutive trips from 2020 to 2024.

Neither program has won a state title.

But Luvern’s confidence, and new identity as a hockey town, is repeated from one mouth to another: “This could be the year.”