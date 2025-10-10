Providence Academy’s Maddyn Greenway breaks state soccer goalscoring record

In just over a month, Providence Academy senior Maddyn Greenway will lace up her sneakers, take to the hardwood and begin the final push of a highly anticipated race for Minnesota’s girls basketball career points record.

Under the radar has been the Kentucky basketball commit’s push for a different piece of state scoring history — this one in soccer.

Greenway netted her 204th goal in the defending Class 1A state champion Lions’ section tournament win over Breck on Wednesday, breaking the state’s career goalscoring record.

“Basketball, it’s so much more pressure. People just expect a lot more out of each game,” said Greenway, ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s class of 2026 basketball recruiting rankings.

Providence Academy guard Maddyn Greenway (30) was the Star Tribune's 2024 All-Metro Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a sophomore. When the award expanded to All-Minnesota in 2025, she won that, too. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“For me, it was almost more validating, because I wasn’t necessarily expecting that [record],” she said. “I kind of just went into high school soccer just trying to enjoy all the moments.”

With a state-leading 49 goals this season, Greenway surpassed the longstanding mark set by Benilde-St. Margaret’s Amy Busch, who scored 203 goals from 1984 to 1989, according to the state coaches association’s archive.

“Once I had a decent freshman year, obviously, with goalscoring, I kind of always thought it was my goal towards the end,” Greenway said.

“Decent” is an understatement. Greenway scored 58 goals in ninth grade.