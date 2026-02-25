Skip to main content
Maple Grove girls basketball coach Mark Cook placed on leave

Mark Cook, last season’s Class 4A coach of the year, has coached at Maple Grove for 21 seasons.

Maple Grove head coach Mark Cook is in his 21st season as head coach of the Crimson girls basketball team. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Maple Grove girls basketball head coach Mark Cook is on a leave of absence from coaching one of the state’s top girls basketball teams heading into postseason play, the Osseo school district confirmed Wednesday.

Cook did not coach in the top-seeded Crimson’s quarterfinal win in the Class 4A, Section 5 playoffs at Maple Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

A spokesperson for the Osseo school district, of which Maple Grove is a part, told Strib Varsity on Wednesday morning that Cook is “currently on a leave of absence from both his teaching and coaching roles with Osseo Area Schools” but would not disclose the nature of the leave or its estimated duration, citing data privacy practices.

The Maple Grove High School activities department and Cook did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and Strib Varsity will continue to report throughout the day.

Cook, 49, was selected as the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association (MGBCA) Class 4A State Coach of the Year for the 2024-25 season. The Crimson have a record of 22-5 and were ranked third in the latest Minnesota Top 25 power rankings.

According to sources familiar with the matter, school administrators addressed the team before its 81-38 quarterfinal victory over Irondale on Feb. 24. One source described Cook’s absence as an “administrative leave.”

Cook is in his 21st season as head coach of the Crimson girls basketball team and surpassed 400 career wins in January. Cook is also on Maple Grove’s football and softball coaching staffs.

Cook has coached the Crimson to six state tournament appearances, including its first Class 4A state championship game last year, where Maple Grove lost to Hopkins, 81-67.

Cook previously served as president of the MGBCA from 2016-18 and is currently listed as the organization’s executive director. He has spent the last 17 years as a social studies education teacher at Maple Grove High and is listed as a member of the Osseo City Council.

