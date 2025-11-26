Centennial football coach Mike Diggins retires

We did it the right way led by Coach Diggins! Thank you for everything. https://t.co/wUee9H9YGI

Diggins, a 1982 Centennial graduate and the school’s head football coach for the past 15 years, led the Cougars to the Class 6A title in 2023.

Centennial football coach Mike Diggins has retired after 37 seasons with the program, the team announced this week.

Centennial finished 9-2 this year, first in the Metro North conference with a 5-1 record after winning a tiebreaker over Champlin Park.

The Cougars’ only regular-season loss was a 22-16 defeat to Andover on Sept. 19. They responded with a six-game winning streak to advance to the Class 6A quarterfinals before ending the season with a 35-21 defeat to Moorhead on Nov. 6.

Diggins became head football coach in 2010, and his teams went 84-63. He described his approach in 2023, when his state champion team was chosen as the All-Metro Sports Awards Boys Team of the Year by the Star Tribune.

“If you ask our kids, ‘Who are you?’ they’ll go, ‘We’re blue-collar. We’re blue-collar kids that are going to hit you,’ ” Diggins said.

His son, Michael, has been the team’s defensive coordinator since 2017.

Mike Diggins, who coached the 10th grade baseball team since 2014, was also Centennial’s girls hockey coach from 2001-11.