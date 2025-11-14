Minneota has the longest active winning streak in Minnesota high school football at 44 games.

The coaches know about it. The players know about it.

They try not to think about it.

Their focus is on winning a fourth straight Class 1A state title, a process that will continue Saturday with a semifinal against Mahnomen/Waubun at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“I’m sure they’re more aware of it than I am. Sometimes people ask me, I forget what number we’re at,” Minneota head coach Chad Johnston said. “I’m sure, with social media and everything out there now, the kids are well aware of it. We don’t really talk about how much. From the beginning of the year, we’ve been more about the possibility of a four-peat and what kind of position they are in to do that. That has been on our mind more than anything else, the ability to do something our school hasn’t done yet.”

The Vikings started their winning streak on Oct. 25, 2022, with a 56-14 win over Yellow Medicine East in the quarterfinal round of the section tournament. No one on the current roster played in that game. The members of this year’s senior class were on the roster as freshmen, but they watched from the sideline.

Kellen Bradley, running back and linebacker, does not take winning for granted. “We’ve got to play each game,” he said. (Reba Lipinski/Reba Lipinski)

All they know is winning. Star running back and linebacker Kellen Bradley said after Minneota’s win over Lester Prairie on Friday in Jordan in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament that he and his classmates don’t take it for granted. “We’ve got to play each game,” he said.

“We talked about the potential at the beginning of the year to get back to state and possibly do some good things,” Johnston said. “We also talk about, you have to prove that. We have to prove that we are capable of doing that. We think we have the potential, but week in and week out, you have to focus on the game in front of you. Our kids have been very good about doing that.”