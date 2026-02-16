The playoffs to make the field in the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament begin this week.

Here’s a look at each of the 16 sections and how we think they will play out.

Class 2A

Section 1

Farmington’s hold on the No. 1 seed is looking a little shakier than it was. And Tigers fans hoping for their first state tournament appearance since 2016 (their only Class 2A trip) have a reason to feel a little nervous. After accumulating an 18-2-1 record through January, Farmington ended the regular season with four losses in a row, including a 4-2 decision to Lakeville South, the No. 2 seed, in the finale. The Tigers made the Class 1A field on two previous occasions, 1994 and 2000.

Making the postseason even more unpredictable is Lakeville South’s uncertainty around its coaching situation. Cougars coach Josh Storm has been put on administrative leave through the end of the season. His role has been assumed by girls hockey coach Kurt Weber. Pick: Farmington

Section 2

Minnetonka spent the season constructing a near-impenetrable shell, earning the No. 1 seed by shutting down opponents with a style that starts with defense. The Skippers posted 11 shutouts and allowed just 1.4 goals per game, giving up five or more just twice. That demonstrates the typical buy-in the Skippers coaches get from their players. They gave up just 1.2 per game in their state championship season of 2022-23.

Minnetonka is not a shoo-in, however. No. 2 Shakopee is the defending section champion and is clicking right now. And don’t overlook No. 3 Chanhassen, just two seasons removed from a Class 2A runner-up finish. Pick: Minnetonka

Section 3

This section is top-heavy with quality, with Rosemount, St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall all with 19 or more victories. Rosemount earned the No. 1 seed in the field and might qualify as the sentimental favorite, seeking its first state appearance since the ill-devised Tier II tournament in 1992, but the Irish have history to battle.

Defending champ St. Thomas Academy got the No. 2 seed and has the strongest pedigree, having won the section seven times since moving up from Class 1A in 2014. No. 3-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall, section champion in 2022, 2023 and 2024, has come around in the second half of the season, winning 11 of its last 12. Pick: St. Thomas Academy