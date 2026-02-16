Skip to main content
Here are the 16 boys hockey teams likely to win section titles and advance to the state tournament

Strib Varsity writer Jim Paulsen offers his prediction for which boys hockey teams will win their respective sections and advance to Grand Casino Arena.

Moorhead, which won the Class 2A state title last year, looks set to return to the state tournament this year. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The playoffs to make the field in the Minnesota boys hockey state tournament begin this week.

Here’s a look at each of the 16 sections and how we think they will play out.

Class 2A

Section 1

Farmington’s hold on the No. 1 seed is looking a little shakier than it was. And Tigers fans hoping for their first state tournament appearance since 2016 (their only Class 2A trip) have a reason to feel a little nervous. After accumulating an 18-2-1 record through January, Farmington ended the regular season with four losses in a row, including a 4-2 decision to Lakeville South, the No. 2 seed, in the finale. The Tigers made the Class 1A field on two previous occasions, 1994 and 2000.

Making the postseason even more unpredictable is Lakeville South’s uncertainty around its coaching situation. Cougars coach Josh Storm has been put on administrative leave through the end of the season. His role has been assumed by girls hockey coach Kurt Weber. Pick: Farmington

Section 2

Minnetonka spent the season constructing a near-impenetrable shell, earning the No. 1 seed by shutting down opponents with a style that starts with defense. The Skippers posted 11 shutouts and allowed just 1.4 goals per game, giving up five or more just twice. That demonstrates the typical buy-in the Skippers coaches get from their players. They gave up just 1.2 per game in their state championship season of 2022-23.

Minnetonka is not a shoo-in, however. No. 2 Shakopee is the defending section champion and is clicking right now. And don’t overlook No. 3 Chanhassen, just two seasons removed from a Class 2A runner-up finish. Pick: Minnetonka

Section 3

This section is top-heavy with quality, with Rosemount, St. Thomas Academy and Cretin-Derham Hall all with 19 or more victories. Rosemount earned the No. 1 seed in the field and might qualify as the sentimental favorite, seeking its first state appearance since the ill-devised Tier II tournament in 1992, but the Irish have history to battle.

Defending champ St. Thomas Academy got the No. 2 seed and has the strongest pedigree, having won the section seven times since moving up from Class 1A in 2014. No. 3-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall, section champion in 2022, 2023 and 2024, has come around in the second half of the season, winning 11 of its last 12. Pick: St. Thomas Academy

Section 4

The real question here: Can anyone keep No. 1-seeded Hill-Murray from making its 34th state tournament appearance? Of course, the Pioneers are far from unbeatable. They lost three of their final four games of the regular season, sure, but all of them to top-flight teams. No. 2-seeded Stillwater has the best chance to get through should Hill-Murray falter. Pick: Hill-Murray

Section 5

This might be the most wide-open tournament in Class 2A. Maple Grove was seeded No. 1, Blaine No. 2, Centennial No. 3 and Totino-Grace No. 4, but each of the four has lost at least seven games, meaning no one has the edge. So which team is the hottest right now? Centennial gets the nod, having won seven of eight, its only loss coming to red-hot Rogers. The Cougars are peaking at the right time. Pick: Centennial

Section 6

All eyes will be watching this section, with Rogers earning the No. 1 seed, Edina getting the No. 2 seed and Holy Angels picking up the No. 3 seed. Rogers is playing as well as anyone in the state, with a 16-0-1 record in its last 17 games.

No. 2-seeded Edina is unquestionably dangerous and always puts its best foot forward at this time of year. A final between Rogers and Edina would be a rematch of the Class 2A state quarterfinals in 2025, won by Edina in overtime. Think the Royals don’t have that foremost in their minds? Pick: Edina

Section 7

Not sure how this came about, but somehow, Duluth Marshall, with the best overall record (19-4-2), the most goals per game (5.0), the fewest goals-against per game (1.9) and the best QRF value (107.2) in the section, was seeded No. 5. Grand Rapids is seeded No. 1, Rock Ridge No. 2 and Duluth East No. 3. Both Grand Rapids and East won recent head-to-head matchups with Duluth Marshall, so that makes a little sense. But the Hilltoppers’ 19 victories deserve a little more love. I expect battle-tested Rock Ridge to make a strong postseason showing as well. Pick: Rock Ridge

Section 8

I don’t believe in sure things in high school hockey. Unpredictable things can happen, like weird bounces, or brain cramps. But Moorhead looks like the surest of the unsure. The defending Class 2A champs are No. 1 with a bullet in Section 8: talented, deep and confident. And after surviving the humdrum nature of the regular season, this is Spuds time. The players who returned from junior hockey did so with the postseason in mind. This isn’t to say No. 2 seed St. Michael-Albertville or No. 3 seed Elk River/Zimmerman are bereft of hope, but any team other than Moorhead emerging from this section would be the biggest shocker of the season. Pick: Moorhead

Class 1A

Section 1

This section has belonged to No. 1 seed Northfield (21-3-1) in recent years. The Raiders are seeking their fourth straight state tournament appearance. They’re 5-0 against opponents within their section, including OT victories over No. 2 Waseca on Dec. 16 and No. 5 Albert Lea on Feb. 12. Pick: Northfield

Section 2

Delano hasn’t lost within Section 2, winning all 10 games against section foes. In fact, Delano has lost just twice to Class 1A teams. The Tigers are seeking their fifth state tournament appearance but their first since 2021. With a pair of nifty and shifty high-end scorers in senior forwards Daniel Halonen and Brady Kangas, who have combined for 63 goals this season, Delano is the favorite. No. 2 seed Blake and Joe Erickson took Delano to OT before losing Jan. 28, and Garrett Trench and No. 3 seed Breck played Delano in a one-goal loss Jan. 3. Both could surprise. Pick: Delano

Section 3

Luverne’s offensive firepower should be enough to get the Cardinals (21-4-1) through to their third state tourney berth in four years. Pick: Luverne

Section 4

No. 1 Mahtomedi’s record might not wow you (14-9-2), but it’s not the results that matter. The Zephyrs loaded up on a bear of a schedule, losing to teams like Minnetonka, St. Thomas Academy, Hill-Murray, Hibbing/Chisholm and Hermantown (twice). They also defeated Delano, Northfield, Centennial and Holy Angels. The Zephyrs have honed their game. They know how to win at this time of year, as evidenced by their two state titles since 2020. Pick: Mahtomedi

Section 5

Monticello has looked like the best team in Section 5 all season, but the Moose will have to prove it on the ice. They picked up the No. 2 seed, the byproduct of a 3-1 loss to No. 1-seeded St. Cloud Cathedral on Jan. 10. Cathedral (14-11) has won the last three section titles and remains the team to beat until someone defeats the Crusaders. Pick: St. Cloud Cathedral

Section 6

Outside of Hermantown and Hibbing/Chisholm, Sartell, the No. 1 seed, has been the best and most consistent team in Class 1A. The only thing that could keep the Sabres from qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in program history is nerves. They need to stay composed and stay true to the game that helped them to a 22-3 record. Pick: Sartell

Section 7

Consider this section the gold standard in Class 1A. Hibbing/Chisholm (21-2-2) is the No. 1 seed, while Hermantown (16-5-4) is seeded No. 2. The two teams have been firmly entrenched at the top of the Class 1A state rankings all season. Hibbing/Chisholm has had its sights set on a state title all season since giving up a three-goal lead in a loss to eventual champion East Grand Forks in the 2025 semifinals.

Hermantown won the head-to-head meeting 2-1 on Jan. 13. Since then, Hibbing/Chisholm is 8-0-1; Hermantown has been up and down, going 3-4-1 down the stretch.

No. 5-seeded International Falls has the best record in the section (22-1-2) and deserves kudos for a remarkable season, but the Broncos are a long shot. Pick: Hibbing/Chisholm

Section 8

With the Winter Olympics in full swing, Warroad (19-5-1) always seems to boost its profile. The 2025 Class 1A champion, East Grand Forks, came out of Section 8, but this season, it looks like the Warriors are strong favorites to qualify for the state tournament for the 26th time. Pick: Warroad

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

