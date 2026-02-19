Live updates from girls hockey Class 2A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

Lakeville North had its best chances of the morning in the second period, off a Sidney Petterssen chance early and a flurry late. But on the other end of the ice, the Pioneers only got more clinical in the second frame, scoring three goals on 13 shots after going 1-for-21 in the first. The Pioneers’ depth and tournament experience have been shining through to get around the physical play and active sticks of Lakeville North.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

2nd period: Hill-Murray 4, Lakeville North 0

What a solo effort from Pioneers sophomore forward Reese Unklesbay, who showed off her speed and stickhandling by carving a path through the Panthers d-zone and beating Lakeville North goaltender Bethany Bigalke in net for her ninth goal of the year. This scoreline is starting to reflect the shot disparity, 28-4.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

2nd period: Hill-Murray 3, Lakeville North 0

Hill-Murray’s blue line has been all over its offensive zone, adding dangerous numbers to the Pioneers’ already-deep forward crew. Sophomore defender Olivia Braunhausen, who already recorded an assist on Addy McLay’s goal, buried a shot from the high slot off a backhanded pass from Emily Pohl, behind the goal line.