Live updates from girls hockey Class 1A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

11 a.m. [8] Luverne (19-9-9) vs. [1] Warroad (20-5-1)
1 p.m. [5] Proctor/Hermantown (18-6-2) vs. [4] Dodge County (20-6-1)
6 p.m. [7] St. Cloud (18-9-0) vs. [2] Breck(25-1-1)
8 p.m. [6] Mankato East (24-2-1) vs. [3] Blake (21-6)
ADVERTISEMENT
End of 1st period: Warroad 1, Luverne 0
Olivia Anthony’s goal stands at the difference for now. Each team killed one penalty, and Luverne was halfway through killing another penalty as the first period came to an end. While the Warriors are outshooting the Cardinals 14-3, Luverne had a couple of close chances on its late power play, finding junior defender Macie Edstrom at the edge of the crease, forcing Warroad senior goaltender Payton Rolli into her first big save of the morning.
The Cardinals had just killed off a Warriors penalty when Warroad junior forward Karlee Kalbrener and freshman forward Olivia Anthony sprung a rush into the offensive zone. Kalbrener, cutting in from the boards to the top of the right faceoff circle, dished a pass across net to Anthony who wouldn’t miss from close-range with just under nine minutes to play in the first period.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
First Period: Luverne 0, Warroad 0
Puck drop: We’re underway! Some of this week’s most dedicated fans have settled into the lower bowl of Grand Casino Arena. These two teams had the furthest to travel of any in the Class 1A tournament: three-and-a-half hours for Luverne, nearly six hours for Warroad.
Warroad has a deep forward group, and in it, there’s one player to keep an eye on who you might not have noticed in the Warriors’ title game last year — and you definitely wouldn’t have noticed in the three before that, since she’s only a freshman now. That’s forward Olivia Anthony. As an eighth grader, Anthony tallied four goals and 11 assists. This season, she’s become one of the Warriors most impactful forwards, with 22 goals and 24 assists, good for second on the team with 46 points.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
No. 8 Luverne vs. No. 1 Warroad
If the Olympics aren’t giving you enough tournament hockey, you’ve come to the right place. Today at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, we’ve got the Class 1A girls hockey state quarterfinals, with the first of four puck drops at 11 a.m. between No. 1 seed Warroad and No. 8 Luverne.
Warroad (21-5-1) is looking to win its fourth state title in five years after losing in overtime to Dodge County in last year’s championship game. The Warriors return plenty of talent from that team, including senior All-Minnesota goaltender and Gophers commit Payton Rolli and their leading scorer, junior Dartmouth commit Jaylie French, among others. Warroad hasn’t lost to a Class 1A opponent all season, and with the program’s 17th trip to state, they tie the all-time record set by South St. Paul.
In order to clinch the program’s seventh trip to state, No. 8 Luverne (19-9-0) shocked Marshall, the top seed in their Section 3 playoff bracket, after losing to the Tigers three times in the regular season. Senior forward Ella Apel scored the section title game-winner, while sophomore forward Ella Van Batavia has put up a staggering 42 goals for the Cardinals. They’ll have a tough foe in battle-test Warroad.
Five of the teams in this year’s Class 1A tournament field (Dodge County, Warroad, Proctor/Hermantown, Breck and Blake) account for all but one of the Class 1A titles won since 2009. Thief River Falls is the only exception, having won the 2016 small-school title.
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.
Comments