Live updates from girls hockey Class 1A quarterfinals at Grand Casino Arena

Olivia Anthony’s goal stands at the difference for now. Each team killed one penalty, and Luverne was halfway through killing another penalty as the first period came to an end. While the Warriors are outshooting the Cardinals 14-3, Luverne had a couple of close chances on its late power play, finding junior defender Macie Edstrom at the edge of the crease, forcing Warroad senior goaltender Payton Rolli into her first big save of the morning.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Warroad goalie Payton Rolli got her first big save of the tournament in the first period against Luverne. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Warroad players swarm forward Olivia Anthony (13) after she scored a goal on Luverne goalie Emma Saarloos (30) in the first period of a MSHSL girls hockey Class 1A quarterfinal game at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 18. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1st Period: Warroad 1, Luverne 0

The Cardinals had just killed off a Warriors penalty when Warroad junior forward Karlee Kalbrener and freshman forward Olivia Anthony sprung a rush into the offensive zone. Kalbrener, cutting in from the boards to the top of the right faceoff circle, dished a pass across net to Anthony who wouldn’t miss from close-range with just under nine minutes to play in the first period.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

First Period: Luverne 0, Warroad 0

Puck drop: We’re underway! Some of this week’s most dedicated fans have settled into the lower bowl of Grand Casino Arena. These two teams had the furthest to travel of any in the Class 1A tournament: three-and-a-half hours for Luverne, nearly six hours for Warroad.

Warroad has a deep forward group, and in it, there’s one player to keep an eye on who you might not have noticed in the Warriors’ title game last year — and you definitely wouldn’t have noticed in the three before that, since she’s only a freshman now. That’s forward Olivia Anthony. As an eighth grader, Anthony tallied four goals and 11 assists. This season, she’s become one of the Warriors most impactful forwards, with 22 goals and 24 assists, good for second on the team with 46 points.