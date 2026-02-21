Live updates from Class 1A and 2A girls hockey state championships

1st period: Warroad 0, Breck 0
In the second half of the first period with no goals on the scoreboard, the Mustangs and the Warriors are proving they have the best goalies in the state.
Gophers commit and All-Minnesota player Payton Rolli blocked a shot from one of Breck’s top defenders Alexis Ulrich. The state leader in goals against average, freshman Clara Milinkovich, held off one of Warroad’s top scorers Olivia Anthony.
Warroad is outshooting Breck 5-4.
— Olivia Hicks
Pregame: Warroad vs. Breck
The Warroad Warriors (25-5-1) are back at the 1A girls hockey state final and the No. 1 seed is determined to not let last year repeat itself. The chance to secure four straight state titles slipped through their gloves when Dodge County beat them 4-3 in an overtime 2025 championship thriller. Top scorers Jaylie French and Taylor Reese will attempt to repeat their state tourney luck so far — with five combined goals in Friday’s semifinal game against the Wildcats.
Breck (27-1-1), the second seed in the tournament, is determined to go all the way in the Mustangs’ first trip to state in six years. The team lost 3-1 to Warroad earlier in the season.
