Live updates from Class 1A and 2A girls hockey state championships

The 2025-26 girls hockey season concludes today with the state championship in Class 1A and Class 2A.

Warroad and Breck will play for the Class 1A state title while Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Hill-Murray will square off in Class 2A.

Catch up on what happened in Friday’s semifinals.

Find box scores of each game on Strib Varsity. Here is the bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

The championship games will be streamed on prep45.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 1A championship

4 p.m. Breck vs. Warroad