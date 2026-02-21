Skip to main content
Live updates from Class 1A and 2A girls hockey state championships

Strib Varsity

Warroad vs. Breck in 1A; Hill-Murray vs. Centennial/Spring Lake Park in 2A.

Breck forward Alexa Sherf (20) and Warroad defenseman Kate Johnson (11) collide in the first period during the Minnesota girls hockey state tournament Class 1A championship game. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The 2025-26 girls hockey season concludes today with the state championship in Class 1A and Class 2A.

Warroad and Breck will play for the Class 1A state title while Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Hill-Murray will square off in Class 2A.

Catch up on what happened in Friday’s semifinals.

Find box scores of each game on Strib Varsity. Here is the bracket for 2A, and here is the bracket for 1A.

The championship games will be streamed on prep45.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 1A championship

4 p.m. Breck vs. Warroad

Class 2A championship

7 p.m. Centennial/Spring Lake Park vs. Hill-Murray

Recent Coverage

2nd period: Breck 2, Warroad 0

The Mustangs are itching for a 3-0 lead, but for now the scoreboard remains the same.

Mackenna Schlieman attempted to repeat her goal earlier in the period with a tidy shot at the 10-minute mark and junior forward Alexa Sherf made three shots in a row in less than minute.

Warroad, with 21 shots so far, has been less fortunate breaking into Breck territory and past its back line, but top scorers Olivia Anthony and Jaylie French continue to try to convert long shots into a point on the board.

— Olivia Hicks

2nd period: Breck 2, Warroad 0

Breck’s Mackenna Schlieman started the second period with a short-handed, unassisted goal. The sophomore forward tipped the shot into an empty pocket on the penalty kill.

Despite the Mustangs slipping two pucks past goalie Payton Rolli, Warroad continues has outshot them 14-9.

— Olivia Hicks

End of the 1st: Breck 1, Warroad 0

With less than three minutes left on the clock in the period, Breck junior defender Molly Larson opened up scoring. The shot came from the blue line and launched into the air, sinking behind goalie Payton Rolli’s helmet and into the Warroad net.

Breck defenseman Molly Larson (2) and defenseman Alexis Ulrich (13) celebrate a first period goal by Larson against Warroad during the Minnesota girls hockey state tournament Class 1A championship game Saturday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Annie Moos and Torrin Luoma fed Larson the pass, marking the junior’s eighth goal of the season and second goal of the tournament.

— Olivia Hicks

1st period: Warroad 0, Breck 0

In the second half of the first period with no goals on the scoreboard, the Mustangs and the Warriors are proving they have the best goalies in the state.

Gophers commit and All-Minnesota player Payton Rolli blocked a shot from one of Breck’s top defenders Alexis Ulrich. The state leader in goals against average, freshman Clara Milinkovich, held off one of Warroad’s top scorers Olivia Anthony.

Warroad is outshooting Breck 5-4.

— Olivia Hicks

Pregame: Warroad vs. Breck

The Warroad Warriors (25-5-1) are back at the 1A girls hockey state final and the No. 1 seed is determined to not let last year repeat itself. The chance to secure four straight state titles slipped through their gloves when Dodge County beat them 4-3 in an overtime 2025 championship thriller. Top scorers Jaylie French and Taylor Reese will attempt to repeat their state tourney luck so far — with five combined goals in Friday’s semifinal game against the Wildcats.

Breck (27-1-1), the second seed in the tournament, is determined to go all the way in the Mustangs’ first trip to state in six years. The team lost 3-1 to Warroad earlier in the season.

Breck seniors and super fans Danny Paster, left, and Mac West, also boys hockey varsity players, bang their heads together to get “hyped up” the Minnesota girls hockey state tournament 1A championship game between Breck and Warroad. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“I think it was a really, really great learning experience for us,” said Breck head coach Tricia Luoma, reflecting on the game against the Warriors. “We’re watching back the video. We took some good information back to areas of our game that we needed to really work on and identified and worked on throughout the rest of the season to make our game more solid.”

The team will lean on starting freshman goaltender Clara Milinkovich who blocked 43 shots in the Friday semifinal game against Blake.

As fans trickle in — wearing everything from bright yellow tutus to black and white referee stripes — stick around to find out who is crowned the best 1A girls team in the State of Hockey.

— Olivia Hicks

Season comes to a close

We’re down to two final games for all the marbles: No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 2 Breck in Class 1A at 4 p.m., then No. 1 Hill-Murray vs No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park in Class 2A at 7 p.m.

Otherwise, third-place games have played out here to start the day at Grand Casino Arena.

In Class 1A’s third-place game, No. 4 Dodge County beat No. 3 Blake 4-1, led by two goals and an assist from junior St. Thomas-bound forward Maysie Koch. That’s three consecutive top-three finishes for last year’s Class 1A champs.

Matt Szymanski, right, holds his 14-month old son, Everett, as they wave to Szymanski’s sister, Kaelyn Szymanski, a referee, before the Minnesota girls hockey state tournament 1A championship game between Breck and Warroad Saturday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In Class 2A, No. 3 Holy Family took third for the second consecutive season with a 3-0 win over No. 4 Edina. Freshman Audrey Nichols scored twice, and senior goaltender Kayla Swartout, a Wisconsin commit, recorded a 32-save shutout.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

