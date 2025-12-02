Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

A state championship rematch and top-10 matchups highlight hockey action taking place during the week of Thanksgiving.

Bemidji junior defender Millie Knott skates with the puck in the Lumberjacks' 3-1 win over Benilde-St. Margaret's on Nov. 29, 2025. Knott scored twice in Bemidji's win. (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Last week served up a Thanksgiving feast’s worth of exciting girls hockey games.

Hill-Murray held onto the top spot after a rematch of last year’s Class 2A state championship, Minnetonka made a move, and Bemidji continued to climb the rankings with wins over two top-10 opponents.

Though the top two ranked teams in the state are currently undefeated, that won’t be the case after this upcoming weekend, barring a tie. Hill-Murray will travel to face No. 2-ranked Holy Family on Saturday.

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

Minnesota Top 25

1. Hill-Murray (7-0) Previous rank: 1

In the Pioneers’ toughest test yet — a rematch of last year’s Class 2A title game — Hill-Murray stayed undefeated by beating Edina, 4-3. Junior Emily Pohl (Wisconsin) picked up three helpers in the Pioneers’ three-goal second period, and the Pioneers fended off the Hornets’ late comeback attempt.

2. Holy Family (6-0) Previous rank: 2

Fire senior goaltender Kayla Swartout (Wisconsin) posted a 30-save, 2-0 shutout against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, as senior Taryn Richter (St. Michaels) and junior Katya Sander (Minnesota) scored for Holy Family. The Fire also picked up a 3-0 win over Eden Prairie behind a Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin) hat trick.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Minnetonka (4-0-1) Previous rank: 5

The Skippers skip ahead thanks to a loss-less record, a separator of fine margins in a shuffling trio of quality teams alongside Edina and Centennial/Spring Lake Park.

Minnetonka beat two competitive Class 1A teams this week: Orono and Dodge County. In an 8-1 win over Dodge County, sophomore Kennedy Hochbaum posted four assists and a goal, junior Delaney Miller (Dartmouth) scored five times and freshman Carmen Benedict recorded five assists.

Recent Coverage

4. Edina (4-2) Previous rank: 3

Senior Cate McCoy (Dartmouth) and sophomore KK McGarvey both found the back of the net in the third period to make the Hornets’ game against top-ranked Hill-Murray close, but the 2024 state champs couldn’t avenge their loss from last year’s state title game.

5. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (5-1-1) Previous rank: 4

In addition to being shutout by Holy Family, Centennial/Spring Lake Park picked up a 10-0 win over Osseo/Park Center, led by three goals and three assists from senior Alaina Gnetz (Minnesota Duluth). Eight players notched two or more points.

6. Bemidji (7-0) Previous rank: 10

The Lumberjacks leap Warroad and Benilde-St. Margaret’s, two top-10 teams they beat last week. Junior goaltender Lily Lauer saved 37 shots in a 2-0 win over Warroad while junior defender Millie Knott scored twice in a 3-1 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s. Knott’s been a major offensive contributor from the blue line, with seven goals and six assists.

7. Maple Grove (5-1) Previous rank: 6

In a 3-1 win over Hopkins/St. Louis Park, junior Hadley Bakker (Merrimack) scored twice in the third period for the Crimson.

8. Warroad (1A, 4-2) Previous rank: 7

After their loss to Bemidji, the Warriors bounced back with a 3-0 shutout over Andover. Senior defender Vivienne Marcowka (Concordia-Wisconsin) notched a goal and an assist, and senior goaltender Payton Rolli (Minnesota) stopped all 24 of the Huskies’ shots.

9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-2) Previous rank: 8

Before the Red Knights loss to Bemidji, junior Talla Hansen (Minnesota) scored twice against Wayzata, including netting an overtime winner, to beat the Trojans 2-1.

10. Breck (1A, 6-0) Previous rank: 12

The undefeated Mustangs peppered Rosemount with 43 shots in a 4-0 win as freshman goaltender Clara Milinkovich picked up 24 saves in her third shutout of the year.

11. Woodbury (5-0-1) Previous rank: 11

Woodbury picked up its fourth-consecutive win of three goals or more with a 5-1 victory over East Ridge. The Royals went 2-for-3 on their power plays, with junior forward Makenna Miller scoring both goals.

12. Dodge County (1A, 6-1) Previous rank: 9

Though the Wildcats couldn’t keep up with Minnetonka in their 8-1 loss to the Skippers, last year’s state finalists posted a 3-1 win over Blake, another top Class 1A team. Senior defender Kylie Meyer recorded a goal and two assists in the victory.

13. Blake (1A, 5-2) Previous rank: 15

Aside from the loss to Dodge County, Blake shutout Farmington, a Class 2A team that reached state last year. Senior goaltender Janie McGawn (Dartmouth) had 37 saves as the Bears picked up goals from four different skaters.

14. Moorhead (3-2) Previous rank: 12

The Spuds didn’t play this week, shuffled around by way of other teams’ results. They’ve got back-to-back matchups against Andover and Elk River this Friday and Saturday.

15. Andover (3-3) Previous rank: 18

The Huskies had one of the state’s busiest weeks, losing to Warroad but topping fellow top-25 team Proctor/Hermantown, 4-1, and beating Anoka, 6-0. Junior forward Julia Gerdes picked up five of her team-high six assists in those games.

16. Farmington (4-2) Previous rank: 14

The Tigers suffered their second straight loss against a tough team — first Edina (Nov. 22) then Blake on Saturday.

17. Marshall (1A, 7-1) Previous rank: 20

After a 5-1 win over Shakopee and junior goaltender Lily Stelter’s 3-0 shutout of Hutchinson, junior Brooklyn Mauch now leads the state in goals scored with 20, and senior Abbey Foley’s 17 assists are also a state-best. The Tigers defense held its opponents to just 31 combined shots last week.

18. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 4-3) Previous rank: 17

Sophomore Ella Kaups had a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Rock Ridge before the Mirage lost at home to Andover.

19. Orono (1A, 4-3) Previous rank: 21

Junior goalie Vivienne Anderson’s 49 saves kept the Spartans close in a 2-1 loss to Minnetonka. Orono also beat Northfield, 3-2.

20. Northfield (3-2-1) Previous rank: 16

The Raiders fell to Orono, but in a 5-4 barnburner against Albert Lea with a five-goal second period, junior Emma Peroutka scored the overtime winner.

21. Mounds View/Irondale (8-0-1) Previous rank: 25

Mounds View/Irondale remains undefeated after a 3-2 win over North Shore and a 5-3 defeat of Chisago Lakes. Junior Sarah Johnson’s 31 points so far are a state-high.

22. Mankato East (1A, 4-0-1) Previous rank: 22

The Cougars are another squad that had Thanksgiving week off. They next face New Prague on Tuesday.

23. Apple Valley (7-1) Previous rank: unranked

The Eagles have won six games in a row, including three shutouts for senior Eleanor Carlson in that stretch. Juniors Makayla Gore and Brinley Gretz each have a team-high 13 points

24. Thief River Falls (1A, 7-2) Previous rank: unranked

The Prowlers are another team that has won six straight, including 3-1 victories against both River Lakes and Fort Frances (Ontario) and a win over Roseau last week.

25. Westonka/Southwest Christian (1A, 3-1-1) Previous rank: unranked

Senior Lizzy Callahan (Minnesota Duluth) has a team-high 17 points for a Whitehawks squad that dominated in a 7-1 win over North Shore and a 9-2 victory over Rock Ridge.

Comment

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Girls Hockey

Streaming this week on Strib Varsity: Defending champs, top teams and more

Strib Varsity

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Girls Hockey

Comments