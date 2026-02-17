Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys hockey rankings

It’s impossible to deny the facts: Rogers, with back-to-back victories over Moorhead and Minnetonka — the two teams that have spent nearly the entire season at the top of our state-wide rankings — moved up to No. 1 as we get set to start section tournaments.

Of course, you can’t overlook the fact that the Royals own the second-longest active winning streak in the state at 12, second only to Class 1A Sartell’s 13 in row.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Rogers (20-4-1). Previous: 2

The rankings are a snapshot of how things stand currently. Rogers is coming off back-to-back victories over Moorhead and Minnetonka and hasn’t lost a game since Dec. 6. It’s hard to top that.

2. Minnetonka (21-2-2). Previous: 1

Expect the Skippers to use the 6-1 loss to Rogers as a motivational tool. They hadn’t allowed that many goals all season. I don’t expect they’ll give up that many again.