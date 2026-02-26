Skyler Girdley had a difficult assignment at the state wrestling tournament. If he was nervous – and nobody inside Grand Casino Arena would have blamed him – he didn’t show it.

Girdley is normally Brainerd High’s backup in the 189-pound weight class. For strategic purposes, his coaches moved their regular 189-pounder to a higher weight class in the Class 3A team quarterfinals and slid Girdley, a sophomore, into the lineup to face St. Michael-Albertville’s John Murphy, a two-time state champion, future Gopher and imposing figure who has not lost a match in two seasons.

The match ended in a pin. Girdley didn’t do the pinning. He walked off the mat a winner, though, because he had the guts to step into the center of the circle, with nobody else to lean on.

“It’s just you,” he said afterward. “You against him.”

Pressure is part of every sport, but that pressure is a shared burden in team sports. Even if a player makes a critical mistake, the mantra is true: Win as a team, lose as a team.

Athletes in individual sports cannot blend in. There is nowhere to hide. On a wrestling mat, diving board or gymnastics apparatus, it’s you and only you.

“It is very nerve-racking,” said Hopkins senior gymnast NyahSymone Britt, who won vault and placed fourth in all-around at the state meet last week. “It’s very stressful. Sometimes you just can’t really stop shaking almost, because you’re so nervous. When you have all eyes on you, you can feel it. And it’s very strong.”

NyahSymone Britt of Hopkins is one of Minnesota's top gymnasts.

Powerful words from one of the best in her sport. This is high school state tournament time in Minnesota. Hundreds of young athletes will find themselves in that same spot Britt described: alone in competition, all eyes trained on them, state-tournament pressure elevating their heart rates, and they know the outcome rests solely on how they perform.