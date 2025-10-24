Live scores and updates from Class 6A first-round games

The first round of the 32-team Class 6A playoffs begins tonight.

Strib Varsity will provide updates from the night’s biggest games, including Andover at East Ridge, Moorhead at Blaine and Farmington at Edina.

Follow our scoreboard for live results. Check out the full Class 6A bracket and the section tournament brackets for Class 5A down to Nine-Player.

You can also watch these games live on Strib Varsity:

At 9:30 p.m., tune in for Episode 10 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Extra reading: Rocori lineman Andrew Trout takes pride in overcoming injury and launching a touted Gophers class

Rocori High offensive lineman and Gophers recruit Andrew Trout has a photo taken with his girlfriend, Cece Linders, while on the sideline before the Gophers-Nebraska football game. The University of Minnesota upset the University of Nebraska 24-6 in a Big 10 Conference football game Friday, October 17, 2025 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Class 6A

Minnetonka 7, Anoka 0: Caleb Francois scored on a 10-yard run for the Skippers, the second seed in its group of eight. Anoka is 0-8 but seeded seventh, a reflection of some of the high-scoring, close losses the Tornadoes have endured.

St. Michael-Albertville 14, Osseo 0: Wyatt Mosher ran for a 5-yard touchdown to extend the Knights’ lead. Mosher made an interception of a tipped pass to set the Knights up at the Orioles 10-yard line.