Live scores and updates from Class 6A first-round games

Strib Varsity will provide updates from games around the state, including games at East Ridge, Blaine and Edina.

Blaine running back Derrick Obwaya (19) runs into the end zone for a touch down during the first quarter against Moorhead at Blaine High School on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen, Marcus Fuller, Alicia Tipcke and Olivia Hicks

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The first round of the 32-team Class 6A playoffs begins tonight.

Strib Varsity will provide updates from the night’s biggest games, including Andover at East Ridge, Moorhead at Blaine and Farmington at Edina.

Follow our scoreboard for live results. Check out the full Class 6A bracket and the section tournament brackets for Class 5A down to Nine-Player.

You can also watch these games live on Strib Varsity:

At 9:30 p.m., tune in for Episode 10 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Extra reading: Rocori lineman Andrew Trout takes pride in overcoming injury and launching a touted Gophers class

Rocori High offensive lineman and Gophers recruit Andrew Trout has a photo taken with his girlfriend, Cece Linders, while on the sideline before the Gophers-Nebraska football game. The University of Minnesota upset the University of Nebraska 24-6 in a Big 10 Conference football game Friday, October 17, 2025 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Updates from around Class 6A

Minnetonka 7, Anoka 0: Caleb Francois scored on a 10-yard run for the Skippers, the second seed in its group of eight. Anoka is 0-8 but seeded seventh, a reflection of some of the high-scoring, close losses the Tornadoes have endured.

St. Michael-Albertville 14, Osseo 0: Wyatt Mosher ran for a 5-yard touchdown to extend the Knights’ lead. Mosher made an interception of a tipped pass to set the Knights up at the Orioles 10-yard line.

Pregame: Andover at East Ridge

Tonight’s game between East Ridge and Andover features two of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state in East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes and Andover’s Joseph Mapson. The Raptors (4-4) host the Huskies (5-3) in a Class 6A opening-round playoff game with Tomes playing in his third game since returning from a broken finger.

East Ridge lost 24-15 to Woodbury in the regular-season finale, but Tomes led the Raptors to a win vs. Stillwater in his first game back on Oct. 10. Mapson led the Huskies on a four-game winning streak during the season, but they dropped their final two games in the regular season, vs. Blaine and Osseo.

Friday’s winner likely will have the daunting task of facing defending 6A champion Maple Grove in the next round.

— Marcus Fuller

St. Michael-Albertville 7, Osseo 0

Ty Haring’s touchdown pass to Elijah Lewis got this one started. St. Michael-Albertville is 3-5, seeded fifth in its eight-team quadrant. Osseo is 4-4 and seeded fourth. They’re playing for a likely shot at top seed Rosemount, which takes on eighth seed Park of Cottage Grove in a 7 p.m. game.

Moorhead (left) and Blaine players watch as a referee does the coin toss before a football game against the two schools at Blaine High School in Blaine, Minn. on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Pregame: Moorhead at Blaine

There’s a prevailing opinion that Blaine was the recipient of a little tough luck, drawing Moorhead one week after the Spuds got quarterback Jett Feeney back from injury. No question Feeney is a difference-maker for Moorhead, but Blaine is a proud football school, and the Bengals certainly aren’t going to roll over.

Moorhead is accustomed to long bus rides, but I’ve got to believe it still takes a cumulative toll on a team. And do not overlook Blaine QB Jameson Niska, the latest in a growing line of dual threat quarterbacks at Blaine.

The Bengals can’t let Moorhead get rolling or it could be a long night.

— Jim Paulsen

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Alicia Tipcke

Videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity.

Olivia Hicks

Olivia Hicks is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

