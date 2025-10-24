Live scores and updates from Class 6A first-round games

At 9:30 p.m., tune in for Episode 10 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver.” In addition to scores and highlights, Shaver will interview players, coaches and reporters in the field. And you won’t want to miss the Taco Bell Teams of the Night — two teams will be picked to receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.
Minnetonka 7, Anoka 0: Caleb Francois scored on a 10-yard run for the Skippers, the second seed in its group of eight. Anoka is 0-8 but seeded seventh, a reflection of some of the high-scoring, close losses the Tornadoes have endured.
St. Michael-Albertville 14, Osseo 0: Wyatt Mosher ran for a 5-yard touchdown to extend the Knights’ lead. Mosher made an interception of a tipped pass to set the Knights up at the Orioles 10-yard line.
Pregame: Andover at East Ridge
Tonight’s game between East Ridge and Andover features two of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state in East Ridge’s Cedric Tomes and Andover’s Joseph Mapson. The Raptors (4-4) host the Huskies (5-3) in a Class 6A opening-round playoff game with Tomes playing in his third game since returning from a broken finger.
East Ridge lost 24-15 to Woodbury in the regular-season finale, but Tomes led the Raptors to a win vs. Stillwater in his first game back on Oct. 10. Mapson led the Huskies on a four-game winning streak during the season, but they dropped their final two games in the regular season, vs. Blaine and Osseo.
Friday’s winner likely will have the daunting task of facing defending 6A champion Maple Grove in the next round.
— Marcus Fuller
St. Michael-Albertville 7, Osseo 0
Ty Haring’s touchdown pass to Elijah Lewis got this one started. St. Michael-Albertville is 3-5, seeded fifth in its eight-team quadrant. Osseo is 4-4 and seeded fourth. They’re playing for a likely shot at top seed Rosemount, which takes on eighth seed Park of Cottage Grove in a 7 p.m. game.
Pregame: Moorhead at Blaine
There’s a prevailing opinion that Blaine was the recipient of a little tough luck, drawing Moorhead one week after the Spuds got quarterback Jett Feeney back from injury. No question Feeney is a difference-maker for Moorhead, but Blaine is a proud football school, and the Bengals certainly aren’t going to roll over.
Moorhead is accustomed to long bus rides, but I’ve got to believe it still takes a cumulative toll on a team. And do not overlook Blaine QB Jameson Niska, the latest in a growing line of dual threat quarterbacks at Blaine.
The Bengals can’t let Moorhead get rolling or it could be a long night.
