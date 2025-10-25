Live scores and updates from section semifinals around the state

Section tournaments for football teams in Class 5A down to Nine Player began Tuesday with the quarterfinals. Teams that won play again today in the semifinals, mostly against higher-seeded teams that earned a bye through the first round.

Here’s what happened on Friday in Class 6A opening round football action.

Updates from around Minnesota:

Hastings 14, Two Rivers 7: Zac Shatek scored on a fourth-quarter run, giving Hastings a lead. This is Class 5A, Section 3, where the winner takes on top seed St. Thomas Academy.

Cretin-Derham Hall 46, Tartan 6: CDH is the second seed in Class 5A, Section 4, where Mahtomedi, fresh off a 49-point victory, is waiting for a championship game opponent. Let’s guess it will be CDH.

2Q: Chanhassen 22, Mankato East 0

Mankato West remains scoreless despite driving to Chanhassen’s 4-yard line on one drive and 2-yard line on the last drive. Chanhassen QB Nathan Ramler finally showed he’s human, throwing his first interception of the season. But the Scarlets could not turn it into points.

— Joe Christensen