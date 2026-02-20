Live updates from girls hockey Class 1A and 2A semifinals at Grand Casino Arena

Round of four

What a day of hockey we’ve got ahead. Rivalries, rematches, and four tickets to Saturday’s two state title games are on the line.

Let’s give a quick sweep through just how great the action at Grand Casino Arena should be today:

In Class 1A: No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 4 Dodge County. These teams met twice in, and split, the last two Class 1A state title games. Dodge County won in overtime last year, ending Warroad’s chance at a championship four-peat.

Following that game will be No. 2 Breck vs No. 3 Blake. The two metro private schools have met once at state, in 2007. Otherwise, they spent most of the decade playing through the same section, taking turns sharing a berth at state that was almost a guaranteed title win — Breck in 2012, Blake in four of five years from 2013-17, then Breck again from 2018-2020, once Blake temporarily moved up to 2A.

In the evening session in Class 2A: No. 1 Hill-Murray vs No. 4 Edina. All that stuff about Warroad vs Dodge County? Just sub in the two schools here. Hill-Murray won last year’s title in double-overtime over the Hornets, and Edina took it the year before that.

And finally, No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park and No. 3 Holy Family will meet for the fifth time this season. The pair played three regular season games and one holiday tournament clash, split evenly 2-2, three of them decided by one goal. Fire head coach Randy Koeppl said this one should likely be “a track meet.”