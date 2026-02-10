Skip to main content
What to watch this week: Hockey battles, wrestling section tournaments highlight busy schedule

On Strib Varsity this week: Don’t miss Minnetonka vs. Rogers boys hockey, Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Waconia girls basketball or any section tournament action as teams vie to advance to state.

Minnetonka defenseman Gavin Karl (18) and forward Caden Lindsay (8) celebrate Lindsay’s goal in the third period against Edina on Jan. 29. The Skippers, ranked first in the Minnesota Top 25, visit Rogers on Tuesday for a matchup streaming live on Strib Varsity. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

This week’s Strib Varsity livestream schedule features the end of the boys hockey regular season, highlighted by a top-5 matchup between Minnetonka and Rogers, and the semifinals and final of the Class 2A, Section 6 girls hockey tournament.

Here’s the scoop on what’s coming up this week (and you can always find our streaming schedule right here):

Tuesday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Minnetonka vs. Rogers (follow this link to watch). It’s a matchup of the best teams in the state as Minnetonka, No. 1 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, visits No. 2 Rogers. The Skippers won 3-0 when the teams met Nov. 28.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Totino-Grace vs. Monticello. The Moose, who have won five in a row and entered the Minnesota Top 25 this week at No. 23, host the Eagles, who won 5-2 when they hosted Monticello last year.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: Rock Ridge vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl. The undefeated Rangers, No. 25 in the Minnesota Top 25, host Rock Ridge, which handed Mountain Iron-Buhl one of its three regular-season losses last season.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., boys basketball: Buffalo vs. Southwest Christian. Buffalo, No. 7 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and one of the biggest surprises of the season, visits Southwest Christian, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A in the Feb. 9 coaches poll.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., girls hockey: Wayzata vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The Trojans face a well-rested Benilde-St. Margaret’s team in the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinals. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which won 2-1 when the teams met Nov. 25, is No. 10 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, and Wayzata is No. 13, likely making for a close one.

Wednesday at 8 p.m., girls hockey: Bloomington Jefferson vs. Edina. After beating Hopkins/St. Louis Park on Saturday, the Jaguars face a big test in top-seeded Edina, No. 5 in the Minnesota Top 25, in the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinals. The Hornets made it all the way to the state championship game last year, losing to Hill-Murray.

Thursday at 6 p.m., boys hockey: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Chisago Lakes. The Bluejackets, No. 7 in the Minnesota Top 25, visit Chisago Lakes for both teams’ regular-season finale. Hibbing/Chisholm won 6-2 when it hosted the Wildcats last year.

Thursday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: Stewartville vs. DeLaSalle. The Tigers, No. 9 in the Minnesota Top 25 and No. 2 in Class 3A in the coaches poll, visit the Islanders, No. 9 in Class 3A, in a rematch of last year’s Class 3A consolation semifinal, which DeLaSalle won 70-60. This season, DeLaSalle has won 10 straight games, and Stewartville has not lost since its second game of the season.

Thursday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Waconia. The Wildcats, No. 16 in the Minnesota Top 25, host the No. 11 Red Knights. Benilde-St. Margaret’s won 82-68 when the teams met Jan. 20.

Friday at 6:30 p.m., wrestling: Class 3A, Section 6 tournament. One ticket to the state tournament is up for grabs among a field that includes No. 1 seed Shakopee, No. 2 seed Waconia, No. 3 seed Chaska/Chanhassen, No. 4 seed Minnetonka, No. 5 seed Eden Prairie and No. 6 seed Edina. Semifinals begin at 6:30 p.m., and the final starts at 8 p.m.

Friday at 7 p.m., girls hockey: Wayzata or Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Bloomington Jefferson or Edina. The winners of Wednesday’s semifinal games will meet to determine which team from Class 2A, Section 6 heads to the state tournament.

Friday at 7:15 p.m., boys basketball: Pequot Lakes vs. Albany. The defending state champion Huskies, No. 8 in Class 2A in the coaches poll, host Pequot Lakes, No. 3 in Class 2A.

Saturday at 11 a.m., wrestling: Class 2A, Section 5 tournament. Watch the semifinals at 11 a.m. and the final at noon to see which team advances to the state tournament. The field No. 1 seed Totino-Grace, No. 2 seed Minneapolis Roosevelt, No. 3 seed Bloomington Kennedy, No. 4 seed Brooklyn Center/Concordia Academy, No. 5 seed Fridley, No. 6 seed Minneapolis South, No. 7 seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s and No. 8 seed Minneapolis Southwest.

Saturday at 2 p.m., girls basketball: Totino-Grace vs. Holy Family. The two programs have not met since November 2019, and with both teams hovering around 0.500, this game could be big as the season winds down.

Saturday at 3 p.m., boys basketball: Orono vs. Stewartville. Orono, No. 8 in Class 3A in the coaches poll, visits Stewartville. The teams last met in the 2024 Class 3A consolation semifinals, which the Tigers won 72-69.

Saturday at 3 p.m., boys hockey: Bloomington Jefferson vs. St. Louis Park. The teams played to a 3-3 tie when they met Jan. 20, and this game should be another close one.

Streams from earlier this week

Monday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: Mounds View vs. Roseville. The Raiders, ranked 24th in the Feb. 8 coaches poll and fresh off a win over Cretin-Derham Hall, host Mounds View. Roseville won 67-45 when the teams met Dec. 5.

Monday at 7:15 p.m., girls basketball: Rochester Lourdes vs. Stewartville. The Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A in the coaches poll, visit Stewartville, No. 2 in Class 3A and No. 9 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25. The Tigers won 86-57 when the teams met Jan. 27.

Monday at 7:30 p.m., girls basketball: Byron vs. Red Wing. The Wingers, No. 4 in Class 2A in the coaches poll and winners of their last nine games, host the Bears, No. 8 in Class 3A.

