This week’s Strib Varsity livestream schedule features the end of the boys hockey regular season, highlighted by a top-5 matchup between Minnetonka and Rogers, and the semifinals and final of the Class 2A, Section 6 girls hockey tournament.

Here’s the scoop on what’s coming up this week (and you can always find our streaming schedule right here):

Tuesday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Minnetonka vs. Rogers (follow this link to watch). It’s a matchup of the best teams in the state as Minnetonka, No. 1 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, visits No. 2 Rogers. The Skippers won 3-0 when the teams met Nov. 28.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Totino-Grace vs. Monticello. The Moose, who have won five in a row and entered the Minnesota Top 25 this week at No. 23, host the Eagles, who won 5-2 when they hosted Monticello last year.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., girls basketball: Rock Ridge vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl. The undefeated Rangers, No. 25 in the Minnesota Top 25, host Rock Ridge, which handed Mountain Iron-Buhl one of its three regular-season losses last season.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., boys basketball: Buffalo vs. Southwest Christian. Buffalo, No. 7 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and one of the biggest surprises of the season, visits Southwest Christian, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A in the Feb. 9 coaches poll.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., girls hockey: Wayzata vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s. The Trojans face a well-rested Benilde-St. Margaret’s team in the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinals. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, which won 2-1 when the teams met Nov. 25, is No. 10 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, and Wayzata is No. 13, likely making for a close one.

Wednesday at 8 p.m., girls hockey: Bloomington Jefferson vs. Edina. After beating Hopkins/St. Louis Park on Saturday, the Jaguars face a big test in top-seeded Edina, No. 5 in the Minnesota Top 25, in the Class 2A, Section 6 semifinals. The Hornets made it all the way to the state championship game last year, losing to Hill-Murray.