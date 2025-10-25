Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Streaming on Strib Varsity: Football section tournaments continue Saturday

Minnesota’s Class 5A, Section 5 and Class 4A, Section 5 football tournaments are being streamed live, exclusively on Strib Varsity. Watch the semifinals on Saturday.

SMB starting quarterback Carter Cupito, seen at practice earlier this month, leads his team against Benilde-St. Margaret's in one of four section semifinals streaming live on Strib Varsity on Saturday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota high school football postseason has begun, and Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers can catch some of the action live on stribvarsity.com.

Four section semifinals are being streamed on Saturday at noon:

Every game in the Class 5A, Section 5 and Class 4A, Section 5 tournaments is being streamed exclusively on Strib Varsity and available for replay afterward. The winners of Tuesday’s quarterfinals are playing in Saturday’s semifinals; championship games are Oct. 31, determining which teams advance to the state tournament.

Randy Shaver will cover section semifinal action from across the state on “Strib Varsity Live” on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Watch the show here.

All of Strib Varsity’s livestreams can be found here.

Class 5A, Section 5

Quarterfinals: Tuesday

No. 4 Minneapolis Washburn 55, No. 5 Bloomington Kennedy 20: Watch the replay here

Semifinals: Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 3 Minneapolis Southwest at No. 2 St. Louis Park, noon Saturday: Watch the game live here

No. 4 Minneapolis Washburn at No. 1 Bloomington Jefferson, noon Saturday: Watch the game live here

Final: Friday, Oct. 31

Related Coverage

TBD vs. TBD, Oct. 31

Class 4A, Section 5

Quarterfinals: Tuesday

No. 5 Minneapolis Roosevelt 16, No. 4 Richfield 14: Watch the replay here

No. 3 St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (SMB) 50, No. 6 Minneapolis South 6: Watch the replay here

No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s 57, No. 7 DeLaSalle 0: Watch the replay here

Semifinals: Saturday

No. 5 Minneapolis Roosevelt at No. 1 Holy Angels, noon Saturday: Watch the game live here

No. 3 SMB at No. 2 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, noon Saturday: Watch the game live here

Final: Friday, Oct. 31

TBD vs. TBD, Oct. 31

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

Live scores and updates from section semifinals around the state

Football

Video: Mason West leads Edina to Class 6A state opening win over Farmington

Football

Comments