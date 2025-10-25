The Minnesota high school football postseason has begun, and Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers can catch some of the action live on stribvarsity.com.

Four section semifinals are being streamed on Saturday at noon:

Every game in the Class 5A, Section 5 and Class 4A, Section 5 tournaments is being streamed exclusively on Strib Varsity and available for replay afterward. The winners of Tuesday’s quarterfinals are playing in Saturday’s semifinals; championship games are Oct. 31, determining which teams advance to the state tournament.

Randy Shaver will cover section semifinal action from across the state on “Strib Varsity Live” on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. Watch the show here.

All of Strib Varsity’s livestreams can be found here.

Strib Varsity also streamed four Class 6A first-round games on Friday. Read about those matchups and streams here.

Class 5A, Section 5

Quarterfinals: Tuesday

No. 4 Minneapolis Washburn 55, No. 5 Bloomington Kennedy 20: Watch the replay here

Semifinals: Saturday