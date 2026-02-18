Skip to main content
Watch the Class 2A, Section 6 boys hockey tournament, only on Strib Varsity

Rogers and Edina, two of the state’s top five teams, are after one ticket to the state tournament. Watch the section tournament, being livestreamed on Strib Varsity, to see who makes it.

Edina, seen in a game earlier this season, is eyeing a fifth consecutive trip to the boys hockey state tournament. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

One of the state’s most competitive boys hockey section tournaments is being livestreamed exclusively on Strib Varsity, and you don’t want to miss a second.

Every game in every round of the Class 2A, Section 6 boys hockey tournament is being streamed on Strib Varsity and will be available for replay after.

The quarterfinals begin Wednesday, Feb. 18, with two of the four matchups, both at 7 p.m.:

The other two quarterfinals are Thursday, Feb. 19:

The Hopkins vs. Rogers matchup, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed to Thursday because of transportation issues.

The semifinals are Saturday, Feb. 21, at Bloomington Ice Garden. The winners of Armstrong/Cooper vs. Edina and Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Holy Angels play at noon, and the winners of Hopkins vs. Rogers and Buffalo vs. Wayzata play at 4 p.m.

The winners of the semifinals will meet in the championship game on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at Ridder Arena.

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. No. 3 Holy Angels

Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at Richfield Ice Arena

The Stars (19-6), No. 18 in the Minnesota Top 25, host the Red Knights (10-12-3). Holy Angels won 5-2 when the teams met Dec. 19, with Stars senior forward Cole Cheeseman recording a hat trick.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior forward Keegan Davis leads the team with 20 goals and 23 assists. For Holy Angels, Cheeseman has 28 goals and 30 assists, and senior forward Lincoln Ayers Assad has 28 goals and 26 assists.

No. 5 Buffalo vs. No. 4 Wayzata

Wednesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at Plymouth Ice Center

Buffalo (10-15-0) visits Wayzata (12-11-2), with the winner likely to face No. 1 seed Rogers in the semifinals. The Trojans won both meetings between the teams in the regular season, 8-2 on Jan. 8 and 1-0 in overtime on Jan. 31. Wayzata junior forward Jackson Hendricks had a hat trick in the Jan. 8 win. Junior forward McCoy Kurtz, who leads the Trojans with 33 points, had a goal and two assists.

The Bison have two forwards with more than 35 points this season: senior Brandon Rodenwald and junior Cooper Dalbec.

No. 8 Hopkins vs. No. 1 Rogers

Thursday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Rogers Ice Arena (rescheduled from Wednesday)

It’s a matchup of the Royals when Hopkins (7-17-1) visits Rogers (20-4-1), No. 2 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and undefeated since early December.

Senior forward Kirill Udaltsov and junior forward William Hoiska lead Hopkins with 15 and 12 goals. Rogers brings two players with 50-plus points this season: senior forwards Brock Cheslock (31 goals, 20 assists) and Cole Bumgarner (22 goals, 28 assists). Rogers senior goalie Tyler Bacon has a 20-4-1 record, a 1.67 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper vs. No. 2 Edina

Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m. at Braemar Arena

The Hornets (18-6-1), No. 5 in the Minnesota Top 25, host the Wings (11-14). Armstrong/Cooper forwards Niklas Anderson and Brady Northrup have 53 and 52 points this season. Edina is led by senior forward Tucker Johnson, who has 14 goals and 40 assists, and junior forward Bode McConnell, who has 29 goals and 19 assists. Hornets senior goalie Chase Bjorgaard has a 12-4-1 record and a .911 save percentage.

Semifinals

Armstrong/Cooper or Edina vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s or Holy Angels

Saturday, Feb. 21, at noon at Bloomington Ice Garden

Hopkins or Rogers vs. Buffalo or Wayzata

Saturday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. at Bloomington Ice Garden

Championship

TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at Ridder Arena

