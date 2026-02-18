The Bison have two forwards with more than 35 points this season: senior Brandon Rodenwald and junior Cooper Dalbec.
No. 8 Hopkins vs. No. 1 Rogers
Thursday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Rogers Ice Arena (rescheduled from Wednesday)
It’s a matchup of the Royals when Hopkins (7-17-1) visits Rogers (20-4-1), No. 2 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25 and undefeated since early December.
Senior forward Kirill Udaltsov and junior forward William Hoiska lead Hopkins with 15 and 12 goals. Rogers brings two players with 50-plus points this season: senior forwards Brock Cheslock (31 goals, 20 assists) and Cole Bumgarner (22 goals, 28 assists). Rogers senior goalie Tyler Bacon has a 20-4-1 record, a 1.67 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.
No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper vs. No. 2 Edina
