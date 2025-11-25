All-Minnesota 2025 Girls Swimmer of the Year: Monticello’s Adalynn Biegler

Long before Adalynn Biegler beat her own Class 1A girls swimming state record on Nov. 15, her mom and coach, Stacy, knew the Monticello High School junior was meant to be in a pool.

Biegler was just a toddler when, on a family trip to Bunker Beach Water Park, she chose to swim laps instead of coasting down the water slides.

“I kept telling her, ‘Don’t you want to go up on the slides?’ and she just swam back and forth,” said Stacy, a former Elk River High School and University of North Dakota swimmer. “I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, you’re going to be a swimmer.’ ”

It wasn’t a surprise then when the same kid who had eyes only for water — she began waterskiing at 2½ years old — took up the sport. At 5, Biegler plunged into the St. Michael’s Sea Devils’ pool after her older sister and now-University of Wisconsin-La Crosse swimmer, McKenna, did the same.

Adalynn Biegler hasn’t left the deep end since. She is the All-Minnesota Girls Swimmer of the Year for the second time.

On an unseasonably warm Saturday in mid-November, Biegler set a goal: beat her own state record. Even as nerves sank in, she was in her element.

“Meets are my favorite part,” Biegler said. “The competitiveness of it. … State was so fun.”

Adalynn Biegler swims in the girls 200 freestyle during the state championships. (Anthony Soufflé/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

She did exactly what she set out to do. After the junior completed her usual routine of doing jumping jacks and twisting her arms side to side, she dove into the pool, surpassing her own 200-yard freestyle record with a time of 1 minute, 46.93 seconds at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.