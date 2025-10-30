Skip to main content
High school football playoff picks: Second-round 6A matchups and section finals

Strib Varsity writers Marcus Fuller and Jim Paulsen forecast the results of six big matchups as teams aim for next week’s state quarterfinals.

Edina quarterback Mason West, above, will go up against the pass rush of Forest Lake, led by Howie Johnson, who holds Minnesota's unofficial record for sacks and tackles for loss. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller and Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller predict the results of high school football games every week, and they’ll keep trying to get it right through the Prep Bowl. Fuller is 31-12, Paulsen 28-15. Their picks and analysis for Friday’s playoff games:

St. Michael-Albertville Knights (4-5) at Rosemount Irish (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Rosemount’s turnaround from 1-8 to 8-1 is one of the most impressive accomplishments in the state. Still, the Irish weren’t a struggling football program. Three years ago, they went 12-1, losing only to Maple Grove in the Class 6A title game. Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann might not have a 1,000-yard rusher this year, but five different running backs scored touchdowns last week. The Irish were up 56-0 at halftime against Park of Cottage Grove. St. Michael-Albertville has played a tough schedule, but it’s allowing opponents an average of 169 yards rushing and has given up 22 TDs on the ground. The pick: Rosemount 41, St. Michael-Albertville 14

Jim says: It’s hard to find a better comeback story than Rosemount’s. The Irish lost their final eight games in 2024 and opened this season with a 21-14 loss to Centennial. But they’ve won eight in a row since and are a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A bracket. They’re deep at running back, sophomore quarterback Finn Macken has improved exponentially as the season has progressed, and the defense lives up to Rosemount’s rugged tradition. St. Michael-Albertville has won three straight, but this night belongs to the Irish. The pick: Rosemount 30, St. Michael-Albertville 16

Shakopee Sabers (6-3) at Centennial Cougars (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Shakopee entered the season with the goal of winning it all after losing to eventual 6A champion Maple Grove in the state semifinals a year ago. The Sabers haven’t looked the part of a title contender, especially when scoring only 16 points combined in losses to Rosemount and Farmington. Shakopee’s Blake Betton and Nehemiah Ombati are the highest-ranked uncommitted juniors in the state. The talent is there, so falling to Centennial in the second round would be a disappointing end to a season of high hopes. The Cougars aren’t feeling sorry for them, though. The pick: Shakopee 24, Centennial 21

Jim says: I’ve said it before, and I’m not about to change my tune: The reason I’m so fond of Centennial is the Cougars don’t play with any pretense. They know who they are and what they do well. They don’t try to fool anyone, and they challenge opponents to match their toughness. The thing about Shakopee is the Sabers can go toe-to-toe with Centennial. Their spread triple-option offense depends on physicality. This one’s gonna get rough. The pick: Centennial 21, Shakopee 14

Edina Hornets (5-4) at Forest Lake Rangers (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Forest Lake senior and Gophers commit Howie Johnson is the new unofficial state record holder with 105 career sacks/tackles for loss. But no sack or tackle in his career mattered more than what he will try to do Friday night. For the Rangers, who have 22 sacks this season, pressuring Edina quarterback Mason West into mistakes will be the difference in the game. All of West’s eight interceptions have come in losses this season. He has thrown 11 TD passes and zero interceptions in his team’s five wins. The pick: Forest Lake 28, Edina 27

Jim says: I’ve been waiting all season to see the Edina team I thought we would see at the start of the season, the one that handed Minnetonka its first loss. The talent is there: Mason West, Chase Bjorgaard, Sammy Stephenson, Sawyer Jezierski. But it’s now or never for Edina to live up to expectations. Forest Lake is a bad matchup for most teams and will give Edina fits, but I think there’s enough talent on the Hornets roster to pull off the upset. Will it happen? I think it might. The pick: Edina 26, Forest Lake 23

Eden Prairie Eagles (7-2) at Champlin Park Rebels (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: The Rebels showed up defensively the best they have all season in last week’s 28-0 win vs. Roseville. They had given up at least 21 points in five of their eight regular-season games, including a 31-10 loss vs. Centennial. Champlin Park running back Preston Nelson opened eyes of college coaches this season, but the Eagles, with losses only to Maple Grove and Minnetonka, have a roster filled with talent. The pick: Eden Prairie 28, Champlin Park 14

Jim says: We’ve been remiss in not giving more love to Eagles sophomore running back Owen Konrad. His future might be on the hockey rink, but he has gridiron skills, too. He’s an amalgam of speed, ankle-breaking cuts and power and has quietly run for 1,104 yards. Champlin Park has its own rushing star in junior Preston Nelson, who has blazed to 1,331 yards and 18 TDs. The matchup of high-octane runners is fun to speculate about, but this one will be decided in the trenches, where Eden Prairie has the advantage. The pick: Eden Prairie 31, Champlin Park 17

Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders (6-3) at Mahtomedi Zephyrs (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: Mahtomedi was riding high after avenging losses to Cretin-Derham Hall last season with a 28-27 victory against the Raiders at St. Thomas earlier this month. Then the Zephyrs were knocked from the unbeaten ranks by St. Thomas Academy. But this group still looks like the best Mahtomedi team since the Zephyrs made the state semifinals in 2022. CDH has an offense as talented as any in Class 5A, but it’s hard to forget the defense giving up 89 points combined in the last two regular-season games. The pick: Mahtomedi 31, Cretin-Derham Hall 28

Jim says: How much does retribution matter? It was just three weeks ago that Mahtomedi survived a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Cretin-Derham Hall. Will that be the motivation the Raiders need to get over that hill? Or will it matter more to a salty Mahtomedi team unhappy the first game got that close? Cretin-Derham Hall has faced three ranked teams and has come away winless. I think the Raiders come away with their biggest victory of the season. The pick: Cretin-Derham Hall 29, Mahtomedi 18

Elk River Elks (7-2) at Monticello Magic (8-1), 7 p.m.

Marcus says: The defending 5A champion Elks already lost to Monticello this season, but that wasn’t their most surprising outcome. That came in Elk River’s 52-16 loss against Alexandria on Sept. 19. Monticello’s only loss this season was to Alexandria, but that was a defensive battle, 7-0, in early September. Can the Magic’s defense slow Elk River again? In their seven wins, the Elks have averaged 53.6 points per game. The pick: Elk River 38, Monticello 24

Jim says: This is another rematch from the regular season. Monticello’s defense held Elk River to its lowest rushing total of the season in the Magic’s 22-14 victory. Elk River averages 419 yards on the ground but mustered just 211 in that loss. I can’t see Elk River having a similar bad outing. And picking against Elk River in the postseason, particularly when the Elks are determined to gain a little payback, is dangerous indeed. The pick: Elk River 42, Monticello 34

